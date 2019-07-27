Canada wins 1st medals of Pan Am Games in women's squash

Canada is on the board at the Lima Pan Am Games.

Squash players Hollie Naughton of Mississauga, Ont., and Samantha Cornett of Deep River, Ont., secured bronze medals after losing women's singles semifinal matches Saturday at the Villa Deportiva Nacional Videna.

Naughton dropped an 11-6, 12-10, 11-8 decision to American Amanda Sobhy while Olivia Blatchford, also from the U.S., beat Cornett 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.

Blatchford and Sobhy were scheduled to meet in the gold-medal match later in the day. There was no third-place match so both Canadians will join them on the podium.

Naughton technically was Canada's first medallist at these Games as her match finished one minute before Cornett's match was completed.

Canada added a taekwondo medal moments later as Abbas Assadian Jr., of Vaughan, Ont., won bronze in men's individual poomsae.

Peru's Christian Pacheco smashes marathon record

Peru's Christian Pacheco completed a marathon sweep for the host country when he smashed the Pan Am Games record with a personal best time in winning the men's event.

Carrying a Peruvian flag on his back down the home straight, the 26-year-old crossed the line to huge cheers from a packed crowd on a cool morning.

Pacheco's unofficial time of two hours, nine minutes and 31 seconds smashed the old Pan Am Games record which had stood since 1983.

He finished more than a minute clear of his rivals, and was already taking a victory jog before the Mexican duo of Jose Luis Marin Santana and Juan Pacheco claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Earlier, Gladys Tejeda won the women's race for Peru in a record time of two hours, 30 minutes and 55 seconds.