Canadian women's beach volleyball team remains unbeaten at Pan Am Games
Men's team falls to 1-1 after loss to Mexico
Canada's women's beach volleyball team improved to 2-0 on Thursday at the Pan American Games.
Amanda Harnett of Burlington, Ont., and Marie-Christine Lapointe of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., beat Paola Alvarado and Estefanie Bethancourt of Guatemala 2-0 (21-16, 21-9) on the second day of pre-opening ceremony competition at the Games.
The opening ceremony is slated for Friday with the first full day of competition on Saturday.
In men's beach volleyball action, Aaron Nusbaum of Aurora, Ont., and Mike Plantinga of Langley, B.C., fell to 1-1 after a 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) loss against Mexico's Juan Virgen and Rodolfo Ontiveros.
In the first block of men's doubles bowling, Francois Lavoie of Quebec City and Daniel MacLelland of Windsor, Ont., were seventh.
Valerie Bercier of Brampton, Ont., and Miranda Panas of St. Catharines, Ont., represented Canada in the first block of women's doubles bowling later Thursday.
In squash, Samantha Cornett of Deep River, Ont., Hollie Naughton of Mississauga, Ont., Nick Savhvie of St. Catharines, Ont., and Shawn DeLierre of Montreal all won first-round singles matches to advance to the next round later Thursday.
Canada's women's handball team also faced Brazil later Thursday.
