Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson named Canada's flag-bearers for Pan Am opening ceremony

The beach volleyball team of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson were named Canada's flag-bearers for the Pan American Games opening ceremonies Friday.

The Toronto athletes were chosen to usher Canada's team into Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile. Humana-Paredes, whose parents were born in Chile, and Wilkerson became a duo earlier this year.

"This is something that as an athlete you want to do one day and you hope you have the privilege of doing," Humana-Paredes said in a statement. "The fact that I can do it in Chile, which is where my family is from, and that my family will be able to witness it, is extremely meaningful."

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, both 31, rank fifth in the world. They're former indoor university volleyball teammates at York.

Both competed in Tokyo's Summer Olympics two years ago in beach volleyball and reached the quarterfinals with different teammates.

"We've been part of Team Canada a couple of times, and every time it's extra special to feel like you're part of something bigger than yourself," Humana-Paredes said.

Wilkerson makes her Pan Am debut in Santiago when she and Humana-Paredes open against Uruguay on Saturday morning.

Humana-Paredes competed in the 2015 Pan Am Games in her hometown Toronto with Taylor Pischke and finished fourth.

"When we decide who will carry the Canadian flag at the Pan American Games, we look not only to athletes' sporting achievements, but the values they demonstrate and their impact on others," said Canadian chef de mission Christine Girard.

"Brandie and Melissa are both incredible athletes and inspirational role models. The way they carry themselves both on and off the field of play makes them the perfect choice for this role."

WATCH | Humana-Paredes eager for latest Pan Am opportunity:

Humana-Paredes has served on the Panam Sports Athlete Commission since 2019. Wilkerson is the co-founder of Project Worthy, a scholarship program aimed at increasing Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) representation in volleyball.

"From their great synergy on the court to their devotion off the field of play as leaders in their community, Brandie and Melissa truly reflect what our delegation stands for," Canadian Olympic Committee chief sports officer Eric Myles said.

"To see them now get to share this experience as teammates will make it all the more special."

Preliminary competition underway

Men's field hockey captain Scott Tupper was Canada's flag-bearer at the 2019 Pan Am Games opening ceremonies in Lima, Peru.

Canada last won a beach volleyball Pan Am medal in 1999 when Jody Holden and Conrad Leinemann took men's gold in Winnipeg.

Canada's team of 473 athletes will compete in 38 sports, including 21 Olympic qualifiers for Paris next year, until the closing ceremonies Nov. 5.

Preliminary competition was underway before Friday's opening ceremonies.

Boxer Tammara Thibeault of Shawinigan, Que., won her opening bout Friday in the women's 75-kg division over Dominican Republic's Milena Altagracia Jimenez Castillo.