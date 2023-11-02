Canadian shot putter Mitton, runner Philibert-Thiboutot capture Pan Am golds

Canada won its 36th and 37th gold medals of the 2023 Pan American Games in rapid succession on Thursday with a pair of track and field Olympians topping the podium in Santiago, Chile.

Philibert-Thiboutot won Canada's first track and field gold of these Games with his victory in the men's 1,500 metres, while Mitton followed it up minutes later with the women's shot put crown.

Quebec City's Philibert-Thiboutot, 32, strained at the finish line and fell crossing it to edge his Canadian teammate Robert Heppenstall.

Philibert-Thiboutot's time was three minutes 39.74 seconds, just two hundredths of a second faster than Hamilton's Heppenstall. Casey Comber of the United States took bronze.

Philibert-Thiboutot's gold surpassed the 35 won by the Canadian team at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

It was Philibert-Thiboutot's second medal in Santiago after a silver in the men's 5,000. He crossed the line third in that race, but was upgraded when Mexico's Fernando Martinez, who crossed the line first, was disqualified for obstruction and jostling.

Mitton, 27, won the women's shot put final by over a metre, launching both her fifth and sixth attempts 19.19 metres.

The Brooklyn, N.S., native's opening throw of 18.90m was good enough for gold, with silver medallist Rosa Ramirez of the Dominican Republic only mustering 17.99 on her best attempt.

World and Olympic champ Chase Ealey of the U.S. did not compete in Santiago.

Mitton won silver earlier this year at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, becoming the first Canadian woman ever to reach a shot put podium at worlds. She's favoured to contend for her first Olympic medal next summer in Paris.

