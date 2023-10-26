Canadian boxers Tammara Thibeault, Wyatt Sanford punch Olympic tickets at Pan Am Games

Canada's Tammara Thibeault and Wyatt Sanford are headed back to the Olympic boxing ring.

Thibeault beat Mexico's Citlalli Ortiz through a unanimous points decision (5-0) in the 75-kilogram semifinals at the Pan Am Games on Thursday in Santiago, Chile. The victory booked Thibeault's spot for both Paris 2024 and in Friday's championship bout.

Sanford will join Thibeault in Paris, having secured his spot with a unanimous decision (5-0) over Brazil's Yuri Falcão in the men's 63.5 kg semifinals.

Thibeault, a 26-year old from Shawinigan, Que., fell one victory short of Canada's first-ever Olympic women's boxing medal at Tokyo 2020 when she lost in the quarterfinals. At the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, she dropped her semifinal bout to settle for bronze, but was later upgraded to silver when her opponent was caught doping.

Now, she'll have a chance to right both wrongs.

"In Lima 2019, I was left with a bitter taste in my mouth, but this time around I am determined and ready for whatever obstacle I have to face in order to be at my best and punch my way to Paris 2024 and bring home a gold medal," Thibeault told Boxing Canada when she was named to the team in Chile.

WATCH | Thibeault wins way into Olympics:

Thibeault's Pan Am Games semifinal victory secures Olympic boxing berth next summer Duration 2:01 Featured Video Shawinigan, Que., native Tammara Thibeault defeated Mexico's Citlalli Ortiz through a unanimous points decision (5-0) in the 75-kilogram semifinals at the Pan Am Games.

Thibeault, the reigning world and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will face Panama's Atheyna Bylon for the Pan Am title in a rematch from the world championships.

"I still have a fight tomorrow. Enjoy this for a little bit. Recover, rest and then get back on it tomorrow," Thibeault said.

Thursday's fight was never in doubt. With a nine-inch height advantage on the stout five-foot-three Ortiz, Thibeault came out firing, keeping her opponent at a literal arm's length to win all three rounds and cruise through to the final.

Semifinal victors were awarded white and gold souvenir tickets.

"An actual ticket, so I'm very excited," Thibeault said. "I'm ready to go home and frame it, so pretty happy about it. It's just the first step. We still have a lot of work to do before we get to Paris."

WATCH l Thibeault discusses clinching an Olympic berth:

Tammara Thibeault looking to add Pan Am Games gold to her trophy case Duration 1:00 Featured Video The Shawinigan, Que. native discusses clinching a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics as well as how special it would be to win gold in Chile.

Sanford was relentless in his attack throughout the light welterweight bout later on Thursday, overwhelming his Brazilian opponent with quick combinations as he took control.

"That felt so good to have that ticket to Paris," Sanford said. "It's been a lot of years, the majority of my life working for this."

The 24-year-old from Kennetcook, N.S., will face Mexico's Miguel Angel Martinez in Friday's final.

WATCH l Sanford qualifies for Paris 2024 with semifinal win:

Sanford earns Olympic boxing berth with Pan Am Games semifinal win Duration 2:34 Featured Video The Kennetcook, N.S. native defeated Brazil's Yuri Falcao Dos Reis by unanimous points decision (5-0) in the 63.5-kilogram semifinals at the Pan Am Games.

Sanford was the lone man on Canada's boxing team at the Tokyo Olympics, where he was eliminated in the Round of 32.

"Most people dream of having one opportunity, and we're getting a second chance," said Sanford, who is married to Canadian Olympic diver Pamela Ware.

Montreal's Junior Petanqui missed his opportunity to qualify for the Olympics when he dropped the men's 71 kg semifinal to Ecuador's Jose Rodriguez in a split decision (4-1).

Petanqui, 25, will leave Santiago with a bronze medal as two are awarded for the losers of each semifinal in each weight class. His career record falls to 28-10.

"I'm disappointed, but I know I'm going to come back strong that's for sure," Petanqui said.

WATCH | Early highlights from Thursday's action at the Pan Am Games:

Santiago 2023 Pan American Games: Day 7 early highlights Duration 26:01 Featured Video Watch some early action highlights from day seven of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Victoria's Bryan Colwell, didn't compete in his semifinal. The 33-year-old lost his men's 92 kg semifinal in a walkover.

He was deemed medically ineligible to compete because of a cut over his right eye sustained in his quarterfinal bout.

"I have put in 15 years to get here. It's been a long time coming," Colwell said. "Not the way we wanted it to go down, but I still have two more opportunities to qualify. Puts me in a good position within the program."

McKenzie Wright of Oakville, Ont., was also eliminated in the semifinals. The 33-year-old lost through unanimous decision (5-0) against Jennifer Lozano of the U.S. in the women's 50 kg division.

Saint John, N.B., native Charlie Cavanagh, 23, later lost a unanimous decision (5-0) in the women's 66 kg semis to American Morelle McCane, who bloodied the nose of the world silver medallist.

Meanwhile, Canada locked up another Olympic spot when Toronto's Tugrul Özer won gold in the men's 10-metre air pistol event.

The 36-year-old, competing in his first multi-sport Games, set a Pan Am record in the discipline with 240.5 points.

Özer, who was born in Turkey, will now aim to become the first Canadian to win an Olympic shooting medal since Linda Thom was victorious in the women's 25m pistol at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

Canada last qualified a male pistol shooter for the Olympics in 1992.

WATCH | Özer wins gold in Santiago:

GOLD MEDAL: Canada's Tugrul Ozer shoots his way to the top of the podium at Pan Am Games Duration 2:00 Featured Video Toronto's Tugrul Ozer scored 240.5 in the men's 10 metre air pistol final, claiming gold for Canada at the Pan Am Games Thursday.

The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the women's gold-medal match.

Canada's flag-bearers at the opening ceremonies in Santiago swept Argentina's Ana Maria Gallay and Gabriela Fernanda Pereyra 2-0 (21-15, 21-15) in the semifinal.

The Toronto athletes will face world No. 1 Brazilians Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Eduarda "Duda" Santos Lisboa, who posted a 2-0 (21-11, 21-18) win over the American duo of Nicole Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn Murphy.

Medal matches are set for Friday.

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate during their semifinal victory over Argentina's Ana Maria Gallay and Gabriela Fernanda Pereyra on Thursday in Santiago. (Philip Whitcombe/CBC)

In track cycling, Canada earned a berth in Friday's gold-medal final in men's team pursuit.

Chris Ernst of Kitchener, Ont., Michael Foley of Milton, Ont., Carson Mattern of Ancaster, Ont., and Vancouver's Sean Richardson set a new Pan Am record with a qualifying time of three minutes 55.981 seconds.

Live coverage of the Pan Am Games continues Friday at 8:20 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.