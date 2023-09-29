Qualified! Yes, friend, the Canadian women's national team is heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

After a solid 2-1 win over Jamaica this week in the second leg of the Olympic play-in, Canada will be defending its gold medal next summer. Seeing newer players come out and just bring out a fresh energy and wonderful vibe is exactly what the 29, 212 people at Toronto's BMO Field were craving.

Forty-year-old Christine Sinclair playing with 18 year-old Olivia Smith was also history in the making.

It was an exciting moment and the stands were filled with all ages of people who love and support this team. After the win, the team was celebrating and clapping with fans and family. Ashley Lawrence banging the drum held up by her teammates in celebration in front of The Voyageurs (most ardent Canada team supporters) section, was truly a moment of sheer happiness. What a complete turnaround from the last time I watched them play in Australia.

Another moment that was so special was Carmelina Moscato's moment of recognition for her induction into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. Moscato is beloved in the soccer community and known for her grit and focus. She has been a successful coach since her retirement. Moscato has helped grow the game in Canada. She is one of the most formidable players with such a generous spirit and continues to represent the best of Canada in the world of soccer.. This recognition is wildly deserved.

Last weekend, I had the privilege of attending the Legacy Awards and celebrated the joy and achievements of the Black community in Canada. The event was broadcast live on CBC Gem. It is so important to recognize and highlight the accomplishments of so many Black Canadians.

My husband, Mark, was doing the voice-overs and I was in the audience with my dear friend Masha-Gaye (also from CBC Sports). Kia Nurse, Jully Black, Director X, Lu Kala and Tonya Lee Williams were all honoured with awards. Jully Black's speech made me cry, twice. One of my favourite moments was when new school rappers Taayla G, Tamir, YSN Fab and Zach Zoya Rascalz linked up with the legends of Canadian hip hop, Kardinal Offishall, Thrust, Choclair and Checkmate to perform Canada's hip hop anthem, Northern Touch. Legends inspiring new talent and connecting is such a pivotal part of the movement of talent. Was an honour to witness it.

I get emails from across Canada about the achievements of different teams and organizations in the sports world. The energy of women's hockey is not only being celebrated at a professional level. The Toronto Leaside Girls Hockey Association, also known as the Wildcats, extended a warm invitation to join us in celebrating 50 seasons of girls' hockey in Leaside. As one of Canada's and the world's largest girls-only hockey associations, boasting 1,600 players and a dedicated team of volunteers, Toronto Leaside has played a significant role in the development of women's hockey and the youth it serves. This weekend they are having celebrations and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Junior Wildcat locker room. There will also be a meet and greet session with former Wildcats and recently drafted PWHL player Emma Buckles and Della Rovere.

Enjoy the weekend!