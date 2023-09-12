What a tremendous week it has been! September is a time that feels like there is creative energy bursting out in the air as fall sails on.

Now that school has started again, people are getting settled into their routines. I'm happy the kids are busy but safe and healthy. I do want to take a moment to pause and reflect on the families whose lives have been devastated by the tragedies in Morocco and Libya. The heartbreak is so heavy but I have been so grateful to see relief efforts from all over Canada from community members and organizations .

There are moments of family and friends that have truly brought me happiness this week and I'm happy to share.

PWHL draft at CBC building

The PWHL draft will be held at the CBC Broadcast Centre on Monday . The birth of this new league will take a huge leap from Toronto and I could not be more overjoyed. I look forward to covering this historic moment and following the excitement. Live streaming coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

One of the perks of the CBC building is seeing Blue Jays fans in all their excitement decked out in Jays gear carrying their signs. I just loved this collaborative campaign from GO transit and the Toronto Blue Jays that featured real signs made from fans who use GO Transit to get to and from the games.

The Toronto Film Festival has taken over the city. The sightings of famous actors, the chance to watch incredible films, attend programming and really dive into a culturally impactful event.

Thanks to Cameron Bailey, I got a chance to watch Next Goal Wins and Copa 71, two really fascinating films that are part of soccer history, in theatre and online respectively. Taika Waititi's film Next Goal Wins is about the American Samoan soccer team's qualification for the 2014 World Cup but has been receiving mixed reviews .

I enjoyed it tremendously. I'm not a film critic but I don't think a film needs to be formulaic in its production in order to be effective at tugging at my heartstrings. Yes, I cried. Of course I did. It was fun and quirky while presenting a compelling story. Considering the fiery and often unfair debates about different gender identities in sport, it was really lovely to watch Next Goal Wins about an athlete who is Fa'afafine (third gender) who was just respected and valued.

I also watched Copa 71, directed by Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine. It's roster of executive producers include Serena Williams and Venus Williams, and Alex Morgan.

I knew about the history of the storied match at Estadio Azteca stadium in 1971 because of my dear friend and co-host Dr. Brenda Elsey, who co-wrote a book called Futbolera . I was impressed with the film and know it is an important piece of history to document for public scholarship. There is such tremendous history in women's soccer on a global level and I am grateful that this story was told.

Another moment of joy was celebrating my friend Tara Slone 's 50th birthday. She hosted a fun party at the Bovine on Queen St. in Toronto. One of the most touching moments I've witnessed in a while was when Tara, a gifted performer, got on stage to sing a rock song with her dad, Eric. Tara is part of a band called Joy Drop (no, I'm not kidding) and former host of Hometown Hockey. She's a fellow Nova Scotian and it was a joy to see her be surrounded in love and gratitude by those who adore her.

From left to right: Christine Simpson, Tara Sloan and Shireen Ahmed. (Submitted by Christine Simpson)

Speaking of special days and wonderful friends, I do also want to wish my dear pal Martin Wills a very happy 80th birthday.

I have known Martin since I was a baby and his kindness and witty conversations have been such a cherished part of my life, and that of my family as well.

I love his tales of Tottenham and how football was a part of his life. He's an accomplished musician, writer and actor. And has a huge heart. I can't wait to sit and have a cup of tea with him, talk football, see him in a play or hear him sing in a cottage kitchen again soon.

Happy Birthday, Martin!

Martin Wills is an accomplished musician, writer and actor. (Christine Love Hewitt Photography)

Here's to our beloved friends and their best days!