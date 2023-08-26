Friends! I hope the first week of school was smooth. We are looking forward to some beautiful weather and some crisp fall weather. I absolutely love autumn and the array of orchard fruits and activities during these months.

I also absolutely love back-to-school stories shared online and pictures of kids being sent off to school. With three of mine in university, I have been relishing my youngest still being in high school. I only have one more year of packing lunches and coordinating schedules.

But this year amongst all the excitement, financials are top of mind . I think about being able to support and encourage the kids as prices skyrocket for everything from school supplies to food. There have been some amazing initiatives from across the country of communities exchanging and donating items to other families. The reminder that when we're vulnerable we can rely on each other is truly wonderful.

Something else that brought me a lot of joy was the publication day of my friend Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir. She wrote a book called Lion on the Inside: How One Girl Changed Basketball .

Abdul-Qaadir lived in London, Ont., for a short while but now lives in Memphis, Tenn., with her husband and two sons. She has been part of basketball history for pushing FIBA to allow women with hijab to play basketball at professional levels. Not only is the book highly anticipated, her parents' unboxing video is possibly the cutest thing ever.

Parents celebrating the accomplishments of their children is a cool thing and I am all here for it.

Another thing that deserves celebration is an incredible story of a bird that was once thought to be extinct, making a bold return to New Zealand. Takahē birds were thought to be completely gone in 1898 but conservationists had been working with the few that were rediscovered in 1948 and slowly the population grew.

There are now approximately 500 of these flightless birds who live in the mountains. The birds were respected and valued by Indigenous tribes (particularly the Ngāi Tahu) who would weave their feathers into cloaks.

This has been declared a success by experts and community members who are mobilizing on protecting endangered bird species in New Zealand including the kiwi, the country's national bird.

I love this story and among all the devastation to the environment, wildfires and horrible recent events that have left us feeling helpless and sad, it's very beautiful to find a sliver of hope. Especially when it's in the shape of a prehistoric blue bird with a bright red beak!

I wasn't a massive fan of the Barbie movie, but I am VERY excited about the latest collection of the Mattel dolls. The 2023 Career of the Year is Women in Sports Barbies. I love the racial diversity of this roster and would be happy to have them join my collection alongside Billie Jean King and my Sarah Nurse dolls.

Maybe one day they'll add to this collection with a sports journalist / sport media instructor Barbie who wears a hijab. Have a great week and dream big, always!