Friends! Welcome to another wonderful roundup of joyful moments in sport. I never thought I would say this but Nebraska took my breath away and I was in tears. Yes, Nebraska!

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team made history this week when they beat the existing attendance world record held by Barcelona FC for a live women's sporting event. And they did it in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska Volleyball Tunnel Walk. <br><br>Chills. <a href="https://t.co/gzH6GQWiVj">pic.twitter.com/gzH6GQWiVj</a> —@Amie_Just

The total in the stadium was 92,003 to watch a women's volleyball game. The scenes were incredible and head coach John Cook could barely hold back tears. To value women's sports like this is sensational. And to have that many people fill up a football stadium to support a women's college team is a beautiful things. This isn't about gimmicks and breaking records, women's volleyball is huge and I'm so excited to see it manifest this way.

Although the Spanish federation remains in a shambolic situation , UEFA awarded it's top honours to some spectacular people in the game. The Lionesses' Lauren James was awarded Young Player of the Year, and Aitana Bonmati was awarded Women's Player of the Year. This World Cup champion had an astounding year. On the stage, she wasted no time drawing attention and amplifying support for her teammate, Jenni Hermoso. Her words were concise and impactful. Instead of making the moment about her, which would have been totally acceptable at a presentation of an award for her, she made it about her teammate, her team and the sport.

Un discurs que ha fet la volta al món, <a href="https://twitter.com/AitanaBonmati?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AitanaBonmati</a> 👏 <a href="https://t.co/pMPZJdRu8R">pic.twitter.com/pMPZJdRu8R</a> —@FCBfemeni

England's coach, Sarina Wiegman, was awarded Women's Coach of the Year. Her coaching was spectacular and she led the Lionesses to the World Cup Championship. She won the Women's Euros and has been excelling consistently. In an incredible gesture, she dedicated her award to Spain Women's team. She asked people to applaud for that team and offered her own support.

Sarina Wiegman with such class 👑👏<a href="https://t.co/MD14vrPlBA">pic.twitter.com/MD14vrPlBA</a> —@alexibaceta23

Two see two legends who are fierce opponents on the pitch unite in a cause not only shows the power of women's sport but the possibility of connection and of change.

Last but not least is the announcement of The PWHL. As you know, I love women's hockey and having a league to engage fans, to offer the top conditions for women's player is amazing.

Jayna Hefford sat down with CBC Sports Devin Herroux and they chatted about the new league, the importance and the possibility.

You can expect to hear more about this league from me and my CBC Sports colleagues and the PWHL draft on Sept. 18th in Toronto.

A thing that has brought me HUGE amounts of joy is this beautiful bag by colette in Australia. It's from the Matildas Collection and part of that company celebrating women's soccer. My dear friend, Dr. Kasey Symons, mailed it to me from Melbourne and I just received it this week. She's perfect.

A bejewelled hand bag. (Shireen Ahmed/CBC Sports)

Women's sports are in full throttle and I adore them but also want to give a shout-out to some formidable guys in my life. Ahead of the return to school, I took two of my sons, my nephews and my niece (ages 14, 6, 5 and 4 )to the Ripley's Aquarium this week and it was truly wonderful. We were in awe and particularly excited about seeing the magnificent creatures swim overhead as we stood on the moving path.

I also dropped into the CBC Sports office with my crew to say hi to all my amazing colleagues. The kids loved it, despite our chaos, and as usual, I look forward to more wonderful work with these amazing people at the coolest building.

Happy back to school, everyone!