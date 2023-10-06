Content
Joy Drop: Sports U participants a real inspiration

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
A group of people pose for a photo.
Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse joins CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo, centre, with sports media students who participated in Sports U. (Monika Platek/CBC)

Happy Friday! There are tears of joy, screams of excitement and laughter of possibility this week.

First of all, I want to congratulate the CBC Sports department for hosting the second CBC Sports U event. Senior producer Monika Platek and the team offered a one-day symposium for students and aspiring sports media professionals. It was a hybrid event (online and in-person). Many of my students attended and it was a smashing success. 

Devin Heroux and I were traveling but offered our encouragement and best wishes. We recorded this video last week and it was impromptu and so much fun to do. 

CBC Sports U is an opportunity to hear from sports journalism and sport media industry experts from all networks and independents. It was a chance to absorb and ask questions, with a huge bonus of Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse stopping by to say hello! The participants were thrilled to say the least. Prioritizing community access and learning is important and I'm so proud of Monika and the crew for putting this together. 

The Golden State Warriors will have a sister-team after the WNBA announced they are expanding to the Bay Area. This is exciting for everyone who worked at growing the league. It was also reported that Portland, Oregon might be the next expansion city. 

At the same time, there were some sighs of disappointment in Toronto, which was not announced as an expansion city. The WNBA exhibition game this past May at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena sold out in minutes, highlighting the interest and market power of Toronto for a women's professional basketball team.

I haven't ruled anything out yet and hopefully we will see some logistical bumps figured out and, who knows, maybe we will see a Toronto franchise in the next few years. This league is growing in popularity really fast and why wouldn't we climb aboard the success train?

American soccer star Megan Rapinoe has played her last professional match and fans, teammates, family and friends came out to support her. I cried when I saw this clip from Black Rosie Media of OL Reign coach Laura Harvey talking about "Pinoe's" influence in her life and in the lives of many. "She gives you the platform to think you can be whatever you want."

This video made me laugh. This girl sends her older sister off to school with amazing affirmations but my fave is "don't hit people." Amazing stuff. 

Last but not least, I saw this poster series created by Sisters Dialogue to mark Canadian Islamic History Month and it looks amazing. I'm excited about the exchanges and the learning. I never could have dreamed it as a young girl so it makes me happy. 

I hope you share and learn something new this weekend. I'll be sharing my special cranberry sauce for sure! Have a happy Turkey day!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shireen Ahmed

Senior Contributor

Shireen Ahmed is a multi-platform sports journalist, a TEDx speaker, mentor, and an award-winning sports activist who focuses on the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. She is an industry expert on Muslim women in sports, and her academic research and contributions have been widely published. She is co-creator and co-host of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast team. In addition to being a seasoned investigative reporter, her commentary is featured by media outlets in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia. She holds an MA in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University where she now teaches Sports Journalism and Sports Media. You can find Shireen tweeting or drinking coffee, or tweeting about drinking coffee. She lives with her four children and her cat.

