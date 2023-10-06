Happy Friday! There are tears of joy, screams of excitement and laughter of possibility this week.

First of all, I want to congratulate the CBC Sports department for hosting the second CBC Sports U event. Senior producer Monika Platek and the team offered a one-day symposium for students and aspiring sports media professionals. It was a hybrid event (online and in-person). Many of my students attended and it was a smashing success.

Devin Heroux and I were traveling but offered our encouragement and best wishes. We recorded this video last week and it was impromptu and so much fun to do.

CBC Sports U is an opportunity to hear from sports journalism and sport media industry experts from all networks and independents. It was a chance to absorb and ask questions, with a huge bonus of Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse stopping by to say hello! The participants were thrilled to say the least. Prioritizing community access and learning is important and I'm so proud of Monika and the crew for putting this together.

The Golden State Warriors will have a sister-team after the WNBA announced they are expanding to the Bay Area . This is exciting for everyone who worked at growing the league. It was also reported that Portland, Oregon might be the next expansion city.

At the same time, there were some sighs of disappointment in Toronto, which was not announced as an expansion city. The WNBA exhibition game this past May at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena sold out in minutes, highlighting the interest and market power of Toronto for a women's professional basketball team.

I haven't ruled anything out yet and hopefully we will see some logistical bumps figured out and, who knows, maybe we will see a Toronto franchise in the next few years. This league is growing in popularity really fast and why wouldn't we climb aboard the success train?

American soccer star Megan Rapinoe has played her last professional match and fans, teammates, family and friends came out to support her. I cried when I saw this clip from Black Rosie Media of OL Reign coach Laura Harvey talking about "Pinoe's" influence in her life and in the lives of many. "She gives you the platform to think you can be whatever you want."

Last but not least, I saw this poster series created by Sisters Dialogue to mark Canadian Islamic History Month and it looks amazing. I'm excited about the exchanges and the learning. I never could have dreamed it as a young girl so it makes me happy.

I hope you share and learn something new this weekend. I'll be sharing my special cranberry sauce for sure! Have a happy Turkey day!