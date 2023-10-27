Friends, although it is my favourite time of year with the leaves turning magnificent colours of red, oranges and yellow then gently falling, my heart has been wrapped in grief and intense concern for what continues to occur in Palestine and Israel.

I wasn't sure if I would be able to pen something highlighting my joyous moments, but I lean back onto something I have written before: "hope is a cousin of joy." And so I have been savouring moments this week that are snippets of joy and that I hold close. Some of which are personal and for my family and me, but some that are for me to share with you. It was my best friend Renee's birthday and I was so happy to celebrate her.

First of all, my dear friend Alex Wong published a book called Prehistoric, and it's a history of the Toronto Raptors franchise and how it came to be. Alex is one of the best basketball writers I know and his chronicling of this superb team is truly a masterpiece and important piece of work in Canadian sports history.

Alex invited me to the book launch held at University of Toronto's Goldring Centre. It was meticulously planned and I was thrilled to sit alongside Joseph Wong, VP International of U of T, Tamara Tatham, head coach of the women's basketball team, and Sam Ibrahim, owner of the Scarborough Shooting Stars. We shared our experiences with a crowd of more than 400 people and it was wonderful to be asked to be a part of it. I don't have any photos of me and Alex from that night, but I got a beautiful shot of Alex and his very proud family who came to support him.

Alex Wong, centre, and his family celebrated the launch of his book, Prehistoric, the hisotry of the Toronto Raptors. (Shireen Ahmed, CBC Sports)

Australia has been a hotbed of women's soccer (football) and continues to be a place where soccer is truly welcome for all. There is a current FIFA window open for international matches and the Matildas faced the Iran women's national team. It is important for Iran to be included in international friendlies and keep their presence centred in sport. Women are not permitted to attend matches in stadiums at home — a fight that continues to this day.

The players in this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Iran?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Iran</a> team can’t even go to stadiums in their homeland. Tonight they’re playing in front of a sold-out ground against the <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a> semi finalists, <a href="https://twitter.com/TheMatildas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheMatildas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIRN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIRN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/respect?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#respect</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomanLifeFreedom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomanLifeFreedom</a> ❤️⚽️ <a href="https://t.co/U4OuaWPej0">pic.twitter.com/U4OuaWPej0</a> —@moyadodd

But playing against one of the hottest teams in the world and the most recent host of the World Cup is impactful.

At long last we have seen a logo reveal from the PWHL and it did not disappoint. The colour scheme is incredible and I can't wait to see it on some merchandise. We are a couple of months away from puck drop in the newest professional women's league in Canada.

Lastly, Pan Am Games gold-medal winner and skateboarding phenom Fay De Fazio was in the CBC Sports studio chatting with us about her win in Chile:

And singing a song with her ukulele. Her voice is stunning and her smile lights up the world. It was beautiful.

Have an amazing weekend! I hope you get a chance to be with loved ones and are safe and enjoying nature's splendid show of trees and leaves and the like!