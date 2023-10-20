Content
Joy Drop: Colours are the smiles of nature

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
A wilderness scene of fall colours reflected in a lake.
A Massachusett's fall. (Submitted by Meg Linehan)

Friends, it has been an extremely heavy week in the world. The sense of grief is palpable.

I was away last week visiting my daughter in Calgary but was thinking about what I may offer in terms of joy to you while Israel and Palestine are in such turmoil. While a part of the world is being devastated there is a sincere lack of humanity and the media is, frankly, a triggering mess. So, my joy is to share the moments of happiness from people who reach out and share with compassion and care. This week's Joy Drop is a compilation of those messages, interactions and pockets of happiness. 

Autumn is my absolutely favourite time of year and my dear friend, Meg Linehan, sent me a stunning photo from Gloucester, Mass. I love the leaves. I am constantly reminded of of the sheer beauty and peace that can be found all around us.

First off, the WNBA wrapped up its season with an incredible win by the Las Vegas Aces. In securing the win, they became only the third team in league history to win back-to-back championships. 

Although the New York Liberty lost in the final, I do have to draw attention to their incredible mascot, Ellie the elephant. My only sadness is that I did not know of her dancing and incredible performances before now. I have been a Liberty fan for a while, but I did not know of Ellie and am now following her on social media. Who doesn't love an elephant who can dance and support women's basketball?

On the subject of adorable animals, I just found out from my friend Nathalie about English cream miniature dachshunds. They are the cutest dogs I have ever seen and certainly brought a smile to my face. I found the account of "Pupa," a long-haired dachshund and I am hooked!

I had heard the rumours and Friday they were been confirmed. Canada's greatest soccer player, the legend Christine Sinclair, announced her retirement. I am not sure if Canada or the soccer world is ready for this, but her impact on the beautiful game will be forever. 

Over the weekend there will be tributes and accolades for her. Here is mine. But can we even quantify what she has accomplished? I look forward to seeing the responses and reactions from her teammates and the country in honour of our captain. It has been an honour to watch her career and I am grateful for that. The joy she has brought to the game is clinical, sincere and impactful. Thank you, Sinc. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shireen Ahmed

Senior Contributor

Shireen Ahmed is a multi-platform sports journalist, a TEDx speaker, mentor, and an award-winning sports activist who focuses on the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. She is an industry expert on Muslim women in sports, and her academic research and contributions have been widely published. She is co-creator and co-host of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast team. In addition to being a seasoned investigative reporter, her commentary is featured by media outlets in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia. She holds an MA in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University where she now teaches Sports Journalism and Sports Media. You can find Shireen tweeting or drinking coffee, or tweeting about drinking coffee. She lives with her four children and her cat.

