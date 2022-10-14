Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·Opinion

Joy Drop: Autumn is like a rainbow

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
Cottage country in Ontario. (Submitted by Lisa Noga)

I have stated that autumn is unequivocally my favourite time of year. The leaves falling, the crisp air and the breathtaking views abound.

My friend and soccer teammate, Lisa Noga, posted a photo that I can't stop staring at. It's from her cottage located in the  Havelock-Belmont-Methuen region of Ontario. I asked her permission to use it and she was happy to share the beauty with us all. 

Bike Bus

I saw a fun Instagram post about a teacher from Portland, Ore., Sam Balto, who rides his bike with about 170 students every week. It's called a Bike Bus and they bike in a massive group instead of taking the usual school bus. They learn about bike safety and environmental protections while exercising and learning about community safety. It's an excellent program. A video, by NBC's TODAY, said that "children were floating to school together in a wave of joy." Well, there is nothing better than that. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in Toronto. For those of you who don't know, he is a global superstar and the new hero of the movie Black Adam. He made a surprise appearance at the Leafs' home opener on Thursday night. And in the process he created a new cheer — "Let's Go Leafs!" instead of the usual "Go Leafs Go!"

The Rock, whose father is from Nova Scotia and lived in Toronto, is not unfamiliar with Canada. He played in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders for a brief time in 1995. 

The Rock is a beloved actor and he was not shy about sharing his affinity with Toronto. Does Carlton the Bear have competition for the most loveable Leafs supporter? 

In other joy, we are almost a month away from the men's World Cup in Qatar and it is always nice to see one legend recognize another. This is what our dear men's star, Alphonso Davies, did when asked by GQ magazine who is Canada's World Cup GOAT (greatest of all time). He easily stated that CANWNT captain Christine Sinclair is the GOAT. We love a humble and correct champion. 

On a personal note, this week brought me extra joy because I was reunited with my Burn It All Down team for a live show at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. I hadn't seen my dear friends and co-hosts in person for more than three years. Their Irish luck and our fire resulted in a fantastic event. 

Of course, I made a TikTok.

Have a wonderful weekend, friends! 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shireen Ahmed

Senior Contributor

Shireen Ahmed is a multi-platform sports journalist, a TEDx speaker, mentor, and an award-winning sports activist who focuses on the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. She is an industry expert on Muslim women in sports, and her academic research and contributions have been widely published. She is co-creator and co-host of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast team. In addition to being a seasoned investigative reporter, her commentary is featured by media outlets in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia. She holds an MA in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University where she now teaches Sports Journalism and Sports Media. You can find Shireen tweeting or drinking coffee, or tweeting about drinking coffee. She lives with her four children and her cat.

