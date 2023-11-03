Friends! The trees are getting more and more bare and the wind is getting chillier. Winter is well on its way.

I took a day off last weekend and drove to Prince Edward County in eastern Ontario with my family to explore the area. I breathed in the fresh, beautiful air and just let the sun hit my face. It was a gorgeous late fall day and I was so thankful for the weather, the company and for safety.

These days I am not taking a single moment for granted considering the instability and danger that is exploding in the world. I took a photo (see above) and although it can't truly capture the calm I felt in that moment, I wanted to share it with you because it was breathtaking.

On our day trip we also stopped at The Big Apple in Colborne, Ont. The Big Apple is one of my favourite places. I also stocked up on apple cider and their special Mumble Crumble, a combination of pie and apple crisp. Their pies are the best I've had and worth the trip!

There has been so much excitement at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile. The CBC Sports team is there capturing amazing moments and Canadian glory in the pool, in the ring, on the field and on the track. So much greatness!. I am thrilled to see this particularly because it is a taste of what we shall see at the Olympics in Paris in nine months!

One of my favourite moments is fellow Nova Scotian Sarah Mitton capturing gold in shot put. She's delightful and positive and can trow rally heavy things really far. Absolute joy.

Another beautiful post is the CBC Sports Best Images from the Pan Am Games. Swimmer Maggie MacNeil biting her gold hardware in a fun pose is one of my favourite shots.

Speaking of beautiful shots, I am not a baker but I have been enjoying time-lapse videos of baked goods in the oven. I found a great account on TikTok and this video is perfection. Édith Piaf's la vie en rose accompanying the video is as delicious as the content.

On the note of bread, I am not a pumpkin spice coffee lover. It's too sweet for me. But Cobbs Bread features a seasonal pumpkin scone which is excellent. They also have it without frosting — which I prefer. My family loves scones but I have never successfully baked them. One of my must-haves is clotted cream. I found a great recipe and will try it this weekend.

On the topic of baked goods, I found a hilarious Instagram reel on a 1998 comprehensive study of "the tea absorbing properties of biscuits." This is the kind of research I find invaluable.

I wish my beloved grandfather, Baba, and I knew of this study when it came out. We would have tested so many biscuits. We used to have tea at 4 p.m. every day. Perhaps I might try this as well!

Have a wonderful weekend!