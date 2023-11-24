Friends, recently I heard a speaker say that "we dance through our grief." I can't stop thinking about that. I have learned and watched Indigenous and other communities lead the way with singing, dancing and joy. They are a form of resistance but also a form of connection.

I came across a beautiful video and article explaining Afro-Dabke dancing and wanted to share it with you. It combines Cameroonian and Palestinian dancing traditions.

Our neighbours to the south were celebrating their own turkey day and something came across my feed that I thought I would share: Patti Labelle's macaroni and cheese recipe .

I love homemade mac 'n' cheese and although I haven't tried this one, I have read the reviews and it will be my next kitchen adventure.

Delicious hot coffee in the mornings is my go-to. I am savouring it more than usual because of the cold weather and I came across a delicious brew from Balzac's that I had while teaching at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Amber roast (las rosas) is a medium roast and infused with notes of pomegranate, dark chocolate and brown sugar. The inspiration for this was to amplify it around International Women's Day, but it's also excellent to celebrate women all year long.

I have been watching CBC Sports coverage of the Parapan Am Games in Santiago, Chile. My colleague, Devin Heroux, is there capturing the brilliant moments and amazing stories.

One of the videos had me in tears. Lance Cryderman is a Paralympian in boccia ball who took time away from the sport to pursue his studies. He has always wanted to elevate the game at the international level. I found out about boccia about 10 years ago from a friend who played overseas. The dynamism of this sport is what got me. And Cryderman's journey has been amazing.

He is back and won silver in an intense competition against Mexico's Eduardo Sanchez Reyes. It is Cryderman's dedication and obvious love for the sport that just warms the heart.

Another story that is brilliant is Billy Bridges, who has had a storied and successful career spanning more than three decades in Para ice hockey. He is now is competing in shot put and javelin in Santiago.

I was delighted to see Bridges taking up a new sport. He mentioned a few Para athletes who have switched sports and that's an incredible part of the story. Particularly when he said, "I'm a rookie all over again."

Speaking of legends, next week Canada will gear up to watch Christine Sinclair take her final bow with the national women's soccer team, alongside now retired teammates Sophie Schmidt and Erin McLeod. Schmidt, who retired after this summer's Women's World Cup, will lace up her boots once more and play alongside fellow British Columbian teammate Sinclair.

Our final roster video with Sinc and Soph 🥹❤️

McLeod, Sinclair and Schmidt will all be celebrated at the game in Vancouver on Dec. 5 against Australia, and Canadian coach Bev Priestman said yesterday she was happy to include and celebrate McLeod and Schmidt at Sinclair's farewell match.

"You're always worried that that a group will be overshadowed and for someone like Sophie and Erin, I think all three players between them have had such a tremendous impact on the program," Priestman said. "They're all big, big veteran players that have done huge things."

The last thing that made me smile this week is an elderly lady enjoying a 50 Cent concert. The video of this is wonderful and grandma is enjoying herself tremendously, as she should. Have a great weekend, everyone. And if you can, dance.