Friends, as we move through the world, it's important to recognize the coexistence of horrors around the world as we reach for happiness and moments of joy.

This past weekend, Gotham FC won the NWSL championship. It has been a riveting season but one of the coolest things I saw was a supporter of the league created a quilt (yes —a quilt!) based on the season and their colours. Alison Gale is an engineer by professions but loves quilting and soccer. So, why not combine them?

All 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSL</a> matches (regular season, playoff, and challenge cup) as a small quilt! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YERRRR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YERRRR</a> won the championship to determine the color of the final block in the bottom right <a href="https://t.co/uyI0umKzla">pic.twitter.com/uyI0umKzla</a> —@agale137

This week I saw posts about Indigenous heritage celebrations at the Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday. I love the fact that even though it is not September, we can still amplify Indigenous culture. Theland Kicknosway used his powerful voice and performed along with his hand drum. I was not present but heard from many people that it was incredible. My husband, Mark, was there and said that the whole arena took in the melodic storytelling of this man's lived experienced.

In addition to that, Take The TTC campaign and the Toronto Raptors featured eight Indigenous athletes and Para athletes who will be featured on buses and street cars. It's a great initiative and one that I hope continues to promote and cherish Indigenous and Para athletes.

A first for Canada! Leylah Fernandez, Marina Stakusic, Gabriela Dabrowski, Rebecca Marino, Eugenie Bouchard and captain Heidi El Tabakh won the Billie Jean King Cup in Seville, Spain. This tournament is so important. A record 134 nations entered the Billie Jean King Cup ,making it the world's largest annual international team competition in women's sport.

The PWHL showed off team jerseys this week. There was a lot of criticism from fans on the design (when are there not?) but I happen to love the simplicity of the jerseys and the clean look. I can't wait for the league to get started. Training camps have begun and these incredible women are ready to go.

This weekend is the Canadian Sport Film Festival and I highly encourage everyone to attend. As you know, It's my favourite film festival of the year. Unfortunately I will be out of town but I will certainly buy a digital ticket, which is a fantastic option for those who can't attend-in person.

https://youtu.be/fKjLldID7O4

I have been spending all of my time with family and chosen family. Here's a recent photo with Dr. Sabrina Razack and Lisa Wiele that makes me very happy. Two incredible women doing phenomenal work in the sports landscape. Also, I think we look great! The fits are on point.

I hope you have a fantastic weekend and are in the company of loved ones.