Hello, friends! This week's Joy Drop is a lovely one. First I want to take a moment to think of the folks who fought. This day offers solemn reflection and I will be thinking of my own grandfathers who served.

For all you cricket fans, the ICC T20 Men's World Cup is heading to the finals. England will face Pakistan to decide who is the best in the world. The last time Pakistan won the tournament was in 2009. So this is huge news. And the way that Pakistani broadcasters celebrated made me laugh and clap along.

The crew of The Pavilion, a cricket commentary and analysis team, were overjoyed by the result after Pakistan beat New Zealand and their dancing to Nach Punjaban by Abrar ul-Haq is a legendary tune and this crew took the opportunity to mirror the jubilation of the country.

Another thing that made me very happy is that one of my best friends, Renee Hess, founder of Black Girl Hockey Club, is in town for some important work in hockey and we got a chance to go to Banu, a fantastic Persian restaurant in Toronto. I had my favourite sour cherry drink and sirloin kebabs on lavash bread. It was marvellous. Persian cuisine is one of my favourites and this wonderful family-owned restaurant offers the famous hospitality coupled with delicious eats.

Sirloin kebabs on lavash bread from Banu, located in downtown Toronto. (Provided by Shireen Ahmed)

I don't frequent that part of Toronto very often but the weather has been so mild in the city and walking a couple doors down was amazing for me and Renee to step into Dufflet's pastries, home to my favourite dessert of all-time: the Dufflet's key lime Euro tart.

As you know, I'm a fan of museums and so I was so excited to see a tweet from the Smithsonian Museum - African American space. Wakanda Forever opens today, November 11, and the museum announced it is hosting an exhibit about Afrofuturism starting in March. It looks amazing.

On March 24, 2023, our museum will debut a major, thought-provoking exhibition, "Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures."<br><br>One of the highlights of this new exhibition will be the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackPanther?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackPanther</a> hero costume worn by the late Chadwick Boseman, pictured here. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NMAAHCFutures?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NMAAHCFutures</a> <a href="https://t.co/F3egfe3kGw">pic.twitter.com/F3egfe3kGw</a> —@NMAAHC

Canada's favourite star, Ryan Reynolds, has been rumoured to be interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. The newest NHL Ownership hopeful was at a Sens game and given a standing ovation from the crowd.

WATCH | Ryan Reynolds takes in a Senators game:

Actor Ryan Reynolds receives standing ovation at Senators game Duration 0:53 Ottawa Senators players and fans give actor Ryan Reynolds of Vancouver a standing ovation during a break in play at the Canadian Tire Centre. Reynolds recently confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the team.

This is not Reynolds first time at this particular rodeo. He is co-owner of a Welsh soccer team called Wrexham AFC with American actor and producer Rob McElhenney. I hope that if it works out, Ryan Reynolds comes to the game as an owner with fresh ideas and a direction that brings more joy to hockey.

This weekend is the Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC) Canada launch. It will be a fantastic time! Last April, it was announced that BGHC would be coming North. As such, this weekend is filled with activities for the young players and their families but there is a community event and YOU ARE ALL INVITED.

This Saturday at Scotiabank Pond in North York at 2 p.m. there is a free skate to celebrate this important organization in Canada. Take your skates and be ready for a grand old time.

Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC) is hosting a free skate this Saturday at Scotiabank Pond in North York at 2 p.m. to celebrate this important organization's launch in Canada. (Provided by The Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC))

I wish you all the joy and fun that comes with community building. And some sweet treats, too!