Hello, from Alberta! I am in the beautiful but currently very smoky city of Calgary attending my son's volleyball tournament.

Before we flew out there was a smoke advisory due to the wildfires that are ravaging the West. And for those of us unfamiliar with the wildfires, we can't begin to fathom the thick air and the darkness. But Calgarians are a kind and friendly bunch and have been exceptionally helpful (I got lost twice while walking) and also informative in explaining how to manage altitude acclimatization and the smoke.

The are many indoor options. One perfect example is the Calgary Central Library, which is absolutely gorgeous. I can't begin to tell you how excited I was to get the tip from my beloved Aunt Sally, who lives here in the city. She told me it has won architectural awards and the open concept and abundant natural light make it a tourist attraction and a place for gathering and reading.

As libraries often do, they weave community, knowledge sharing and so much joy. They are a respite for many and a place of sharing and possibility.

Take a break from the smoke and spend time at one of our locations today. Curl up with a good book, or stay indoors and check out our Digital Library: <a href="https://t.co/2pNrGZN3ff">https://t.co/2pNrGZN3ff</a> <a href="https://t.co/5obKR5C651">pic.twitter.com/5obKR5C651</a> —@calgarylibrary

I do want to shout out the best croissant I have eaten in a long time. My friend Amanda works at the library and we went for coffee at Alforno cafe and bakery. I have been there a few times this week already and the staff is awesome and even went above and beyond when I had some technical difficulties and needed to work. Their drink menu is fantastic and their baked goods are exceptional.

Croissants have long brought me joy but if the croissant isn't flaky and doesn't crumble all over you, it isn't a top tier croissant. I am happy to report that this croissant absolutely crumbled onto my laptop, onto the floor and even into my hijab.

I saw the cutest Twitter thread about a player from the New Mexico United men's soccer team who was on a flight talking to an elderly lady. ESPN's Randy Scott captured the moment and recounted it. As sports journalists it is really beautiful to get a chance to witness these simple moments making people happy.

Faith in humanity 🧵<br><br>I’m on a Denver flight to Albuquerque, and the <a href="https://twitter.com/NewMexicoUTD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NewMexicoUTD</a> club is onboard.<br><br>Don’t know who this player is, but he spotted an elderly woman as he walked up the aisle. <br><br>He asked how the graduation was, she exclaimed “you remembered!” <a href="https://t.co/c23tK2jqYI">pic.twitter.com/c23tK2jqYI</a> —@RandyScottESPN

Props to my CBC Sports colleagues Monika Platek and Camryn Kern who went to Vancouver last week to do some incredible work. They did a fantastic digital segment on world champion breaker Phil Wizard . Breaking will make its Olympic debut in 2024 and CBC Sports is ready with all the details. IWizard explained how much of the talent also emanates from parts of Asia.

It is Asian Heritage month and I came across an amazing piece from CBC Montreal featuring different Asian Canadians. They were asked " How Do You Carry Your Culture? " and the responses are profound and important.

I was thinking about how I carry my own South Asian culture (with a mix of Central Asian) and it comes down to food. My Aunt and Uncle introduced me to samosa chips and I was shocked I have never had them before. They are the pastry of samosas deep fried but light and delicious.

They offered us the best ones from a local Calgarian company called Noreen Samosa which boasts they are "Calgary's Best Samosa!" Highly recommend them and may bring some home with me.

I hope your weekend is not flaky but your baked items are. Stay safe and healthy, friends!