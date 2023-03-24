Content
Joy Drop: Jersey unveiling ramps up the hype for Women's World Cup this summer

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
Soccer uniforms on display.
Adidas unveiled its jersey designs for the Women's World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand. (Twitter/@adidasfootball)

Friends, what a wonderful week it has been! The FIFA Women's World Cup is four months away and there is no better time to get charged about it than checking out the uniforms. Adidas revealed six gorgeous kits for Germany, Spain, Sweden, Japan, Argentina and Colombia.

The vision is beautiful and the designs are based on each country's nature landscapes. I've been a huge fan of the Nadeshiko (Japan women's football team) but their kit is simply stunning. That the uniforms are inspired by the beauty of those places but also include the latest in fabric technology making them comfortable for the players shows an investment and thoughtfulness that is spectacular and well-deserved. I love seeing the excitement from fans all over the world and I can't wait to see what Canada's looks like.

My friend Chanel is an advocate for people with disabilities and the community manager for Hockey of Tomorrow (launching soon!). She recommended a show that premieres March 24 on CBC Gem. It's a comedy series about a 20-year-old with cerebral palsy named Ian navigating a world often not designed for those in wheelchairs. He is played by Sean Towgood. I think it's important for us to hear the stories of disabled folks from people from that community. Compelling and smart television is what this is. 

I love good news and this tweet from the New York Times made me happy. Ninety-year-old Mr. Pickles, a radiated tortoise at the Houston Zoo, finally mated (he's been with his partner since 1996) and they had three hatchlings and all are doing well. We wish happiness and longevity to that precious chelonian unit. 

The month of Ramadan has begun and I wish strength and serenity to all those observing. As a young girl I could never have imagined writing an online notebook every week and sharing details about Ramadan. But there have been well wishes from all over the world from friends and those prayers are very much appreciated. As will be the coffee I sip at sunset! 

Although we see advertisements and campaigns for Ramadan in mainstream places, one of the sweetest surprises was a special chocolate bar featured by Kit Kat Canada. 

I first saw it from my friend Faizal Khamisa's Instagram. Never in a million years would I have imagined a special chocolate bar to honour Ramadan and the Muslim community in Canada. 

Kit Kat is my favourite and although I am fairly certain that the 30-piece iftar bar would not last more than two or three days in my family, it's exciting to see glimpses of our faith being celebrated and recognized by the wider community. Ramadan is a time for traditions and that means creating and sharing news ones in addition to the dates, delicious drinks, fruits, and samosas that we already have. So, I welcome this new way as part of breaking the fast.

I hope you get a break this weekend, enjoy something sweet and get some moments to reflect.

