Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict.

I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times , the late great Black feminist scholar bell hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution without humor."

Trying to hold space for smiling and joy is necessary with all the suffering in the world.

And after getting emails and messages of encouragement coupled with an appreciation for Joy Drop, I decided to go forth.

Here are some things that are delightful, uplifting and made me smile.

The Sports What?

I am a sports writer and with International Women's Day fast approaching, I have had a chance to reflect on the victories of women in sports over the last year. But there is a new win emerging, and it hasn't fully been realized as of yet. Jenny Nguyen is a sports fan and basketball player who lives in Portland, Ore.

When she realized that the women's sports she loves to watch are seldom found on television, she decided to do something about it. She is opening a kid-friendly sports bar called The Sports Bra — no that is not a typo. It is a nod to a space that women deserve and don't have in public spaces or on broadcasts. The atmosphere is designed to be inclusive and welcoming without any machismo or intimidating bravado.

Nguyen has a successful Kickstarter campaign that has almost doubled its goal to help her with the costs of this amazing project.

As a proud supporter of women's sports, Nguyen is banking on the fact that women's games draw viewers when broadcast. When I find myself in Portland, I will definitely be visiting The Sports Bra, and possibly wearing one, too.

Tickling the ivories and championing humanity

After three days of not sleeping, a woman sat at a piano at the Poland border and played We Are The Champions. The piano belonged to German pianist Davide Martello (known as Klavierkunst) and has a history of using music to comfort and honour people. He hitches his piano to his car and drives to where he feels his music can bring hope and some joy. A woman whom he did not know took the opportunity to play the famed song by Queen to inspire fellow Ukrainians devastated by an invasion in their country.

After three days of no sleep, this Ukrainian woman made it to Poland on Thursday — and sat down at a piano at the border to play Queen's "We are the Champions." <a href="https://t.co/70GvGnBA9s">pic.twitter.com/70GvGnBA9s</a> —@CBSNews

Black Rosie on Ice

Last weekend the Toronto Six played the Metropolitan Riveters at a game in New Jersey. The Premier Hockey Federation season is coming to an end but to honour Black History Month, they debut an absolutely stunning jersey designed by artist Jo Dabney.

since it's a bit unclear... <br><br>hi i'm Jo, I'm the <a href="https://twitter.com/BlackGirlHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlackGirlHockey</a> designer and I designed the Black Rosie <a href="https://twitter.com/Riveters?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Riveters</a> jersey <br><br>my portfolio is here: <a href="https://t.co/OA8HMLlQsw">https://t.co/OA8HMLlQsw</a> <a href="https://t.co/qn2Kk0fNm4">pic.twitter.com/qn2Kk0fNm4</a> —@notafan_jo

The idea to adorn the Rivs jersey with "Black Rosie" was an idea that came from team reporter Erica Ayala, who connected with Jasmine Baker, the Director of Brand Strategy of the Riveters who then collaborated with Black Girl Hockey Club. Jo Dabney was selected to commission the artwork and "Black Rosie" came to life.

Rosie the Riveter (depicted as white) was a World War II icon, who exemplified strength and courage in the labour force. Rosie's image encouraged women to join factories. But she did not represent half a million Black women who also worked tirelessly and with no celebration or recognition. Brava to everyone involved in being "Black Rosie" to the ice.

🗣 BLACK ROSIE<br><br>So, so, well done <a href="https://twitter.com/notafan_jo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@notafan_jo</a>! <a href="https://t.co/hRbu71LxAf">pic.twitter.com/hRbu71LxAf</a> —@Riveters

In a necessary moment of recharge, I spent an afternoon with my dear friend and colleague Winston Sih . After a delicious meal in Koreatown, we went to watch West Side Story. Although I cried several times in the film, despite knowing the entire story and having watched it many times, I still find myself humming America.

Here's the cast version.

I hope you all get a chance to rest and are restored some hope by running, dancing or another type of joy.