What a week of joy! Of course, I begin with the most exciting news of all: CANADA IS GOING TO THE MEN'S WORLD CUP! Well, soon. They just need to beat Jamaica on Sunday at Toronto's BMO Field in front of a sold-out crowd in order to guarantee their berth to Qatar this November. We feel the energy and the drive!

In other beautiful sports news, this moment from basketball gave me goosebumps. No, It wasn't Scottie Barnes being amazing with the Raptors this week ensuring everyone he is THE rookie of the year.

While I enjoy props and encouragement from the vets, there was something even more incredible this week. A video went viral of Jules Hoogland, an 11th grader at Zeeland Public School in Michigan, making a basket.

Jules is blind. In order for her to be able to make the bucket, a teacher used a pole to tap the rim so she could locate it with her hearing. A teammate steadied her on the free-throw line, and the crowd went completely silent so she could focus. There is something so pure and authentic about this moment. The crowd and even her opponents went wild with excitement. It is just good energy, great teamwork and fantastic skill. I have watched it at least 20 times.

And you thought March Madness was exciting. Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball took over the court this morning, and the crowd went WILD! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ZpsLearningForLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ZpsLearningForLife</a> <a href="https://t.co/jrnFeBy7bP">pic.twitter.com/jrnFeBy7bP</a> —@zeelandschools

I had the pleasure of attending the Next Gen Maple Leafs game on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. I had never attended a Leafs Game before. As a second generation Habs fan, I have avoided it since moving to Ontario from Halifax in 1995. But as a participant of The Flipside, a series featuring a variety of fans, players, media personnel, coaches in the game talking traditions and hockey fandom, I was invited.

I was taken in with the excitement and the scene. My friend Vicky and I wore matching pink pleather jackets (unplanned) and took in the fun. I saw dear friends along the way from the Black Girl Hockey Club community, including the fabulous Amrit Gill of Hockey Night Punjabi, as well as Liz Knox, a PWHPA advisor, Brock McGillis a former pro hockey player and important advocate combatting homophobia in hockey, and Moe Hasham of Hockey 4 Youth , an amazing organization in Toronto which introduces newcomer youth to ice hockey.

Had lots of fun at the <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> Next Gen game with some of the best humans in 🏒 🤎<br><br>Also can’t believe I’m sporting a Leafs jersey lol. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westcoast4L?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westcoast4L</a> <a href="https://t.co/NdD9ez0fGt">pic.twitter.com/NdD9ez0fGt</a> —@AmritG

We got some selfies and enjoyed the moment. I believe in community above everything and this is mine. Justin Bieber was in the crowd, which is equally exciting because I am a Belieber. He co-designed the jerseys with Drewhouse.

Hold on, last night was a movie 🎥 <a href="https://t.co/VnOsxVSf8t">pic.twitter.com/VnOsxVSf8t</a> —@MapleLeafs

As we talk about hockey and its importance, I am also excited to attend a PWHPA game hosted by the Peterborough Petes this weekend. My CBC colleague Signa Butler will be there and we are already texting ideas about some fun content.

This Saturday, you can be a part of history ✨<br><br>Get your tickets to the <a href="https://twitter.com/PWHPA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PWHPA</a> Regional Game as Team Harvey's will take on Team Sonnet in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity game inside the square corners! —@PetesOHLhockey

I did not know that Peterborough is the Oatmeal capital of Canada. I love oatmeal. If I can, I might pop by the Quaker Factory! In that vein, I leave you with Peterborough's very own Serena Ryder with a song that I absolutely love.

Have a wonderful weekend, folks!