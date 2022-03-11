This week's Joy Drop entry was facilitated by International Women's Day. It has been a week where women have applauded each other, have recognized the strengths of each other, and also offered space where women need support. This is all a part of celebrating women, the struggles, the triumphs and the strengths — all part of the journey.

The CBC Sports team is pretty amazing and I collaborated with producers Steve Tzemis and Sarah Jenkins to add to the #IWD2022 conversation about women in sports. In case you are wondering, of course I cried after watching it.

WATCH | (Not) Indomitable: An essay on mental health and women in sport

(Not) Indomitable: An essay on mental health, and women in sport Duration 3:33 On International Women's Day, CBC's Shireen Ahmed presents her essay on women in sport, and the mental health struggles they face. 3:33

This was followed up by a successful Twitter Spaces conversation led by fellow Haligonian Signa Butler and myself. We were joined by sports psychologist Clare Fewster, our colleague Anastasia Bucsis, and Olympians Cynthia Appiah and Kirsten Moore-Towers. It was an hour of candid conversation about mental health struggles, anti-Blackness in sport, eating disorders and healing. I enjoy working on these kinds of projects and this gathering of women was no exception. Tackling these important issues is made easier as a collective. It fills up your cup when it seems like your tank is empty.

Working on these two projects brought me a lot of happiness. There is a particular type of liberation and joy in being able to pair up with creatives and concoct something impactful. A part of my process of joy is learning to accept my own struggles and limitations and then embrace and challenge them to heal. My friend Hana Shafi is an amazing artist in Toronto with expertise in affirmation art. She has a particular piece of art that moves me every time I see it.

New artwork. Healing is not linear 💖. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/art?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#art</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/positivity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#positivity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/selflove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#selflove</a> <a href="https://t.co/WgZPH0KCeN">pic.twitter.com/WgZPH0KCeN</a> —@HanaShafi

Golden Guy

With the Beijing Paralympics going full throttle, it is impossible not to have an online notebook about better moments without mentioning Canada's Paralympian legend Brian McKeever.

This week, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., won his 15th gold medal to bring his medal count up to 19. Yes, NINETEEN. He won this latest gold with his guide, Russell Kennedy, in the vision-impaired sprint competition in para cross-country skiing, and has a shot at two more before these Games end. When they do, he will finish his career as the most decorated Paralympian in Canadian history.

Brian McKeever is featured in today's Podium Moment of the Day after winning his 15th career gold medal 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 . Special shout out to his guide Russell Kennedy <a href="https://twitter.com/AirCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AirCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rusyspurs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rusyspurs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/brianmckeever?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brianmckeever</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NordiqCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NordiqCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ts4QrnokYX">pic.twitter.com/Ts4QrnokYX</a> —@CDNParalympics

Perfect Poetry

For many women I know and admire, this month was so special because it meant the release of the first full book of poetry from our favourite poet, Warsan Shire . I saw so many women posting on Instagram that they received her book, and held it up joyfully in IG stories, Snapchats and TikToks.

Bless The Daughter Raised By A Voice In Her Head, is the British-Somali poet's new book and touches on themes of motherhood, trauma, displacement and migration,

Many of you may know her name from working on Beyoncé's glorious visual albums, Lemonade and Black is King. But Shire's writings and words have been like a guiding light since 2011 when she published Teaching My Mother How To Give Birth, one of her two poetry chapter books. In 2013 Shire was appointed as the first Young People's Laureate for London. Two years later her poem, Home, became an anthem for a global refugee crisis. The ways with which Shire tenderly slays through texts or offers readings that pierce your heart is harrowing.

Her work is outstanding and offers a depth and humanity that touches necessary subjects like a fierce hug. I was discussing her work with one of my dear friends, Renee, and we gushed over her work. Understanding the importance of Shire's words connected us even more. To think that a poet has the ability to connect and create more community through her words is powerful and a gift to us all.

I humblebrag that I had a chance to sit with Warsan Shire in a writing workshop for racialized women when she came to Toronto in 2014. I remember tears flowing down my face as I penned something in my notebook. She was warm, wonderful, encouraging and I will never forget that day.

Here is my all-time favourite piece, For Women Who Are "Difficult" To Love, read by Shire herself. Have a beautiful weekend!