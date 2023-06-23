Hi, all! We are heading straight into summer and there are tremendous events happening all over Canada.

The North American Indigenous Games will be held July 15-23 in Mi'kmaq territory (Nova Scotia). More than 5,000 athletes will compete and their stories are incredible and important to highlight.

"The importance of the games is that it brings the people, our culture, athletes, volunteers and many more together," says Kacey Young, a paddler from Manitoba explains why sport is crucial in Indigenous communities.

Sports plus community creating joy is my favourite thing so I love all of it and will be looking forward to hearing of the NAIG.

Another good story about water is one that I found in The Narwhal — a brilliant Canadian publication about climate and nature. Perry King wrote a story about Jacky Beckfrord Henriques, an Olympic coach, who is teaching Black, Indigenous and women of colour how to swim.

Henriques, the former coach of Jamaica's swim team, is now head coach at the University of Waterloo in Ontario. Using her skill and expertise to provide a lifesaving skill to the wider community free of charge with volunteer swim teachers from the university is incredible. The piece details why swimming was not always accessible to racialized people and that this skill is important for everyone to have.

Canadians love to swim, but not everyone learns how. By teaching Black and other racialized people to swim for free, Jacky Beckford Henriques and her team are taking on a historic Canadian inequity, <a href="https://twitter.com/kngprry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kngprry</a> writes. <a href="https://t.co/khUf3eH2gq">https://t.co/khUf3eH2gq</a> —@thenarwhalca

Because the world needs more happiness, here is an adorable video of a young boy being taught how to ride a bicycle from his friends in the neighbourhood. Sometimes we forget how much a group of children can uplift their friends and encourage them to try new things.

Mother captures neighborhood kids teaching her son how to ride a bike ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/DWfiGglHeN">pic.twitter.com/DWfiGglHeN</a> —@goodnewsdog

This weekend is Pride Weekend in Ontario. I wanted to highlight this fantastic video from the PHF from hockey player Madison Packer, captain of the Metropolitan Riveters. Her video is about protecting trans kids and it is an important and necessary message considering the vicious legislation attacking children and the rhetoric surrounding it.

Speaking of celebrating, I am still reeling from seeing Stevie Nicks in concert earlier this week. Nicks is one of the artists I admire the most. Her voice, and her songwriting has moved millions of people. I have been a Fleetwood Mac fan for a long time and to hear her deep and powerful voice was a highlight for me. She sang a lot of my favourite songs and last week a special release of a collection of her music was announced. She did a heartfelt tribute to her dear friend, Tom Petty, and the last song in the set was the famous Landslide. The photos projected in the back were of Christine McVie , her bandmate and best friend, who died last December. Of course, I cried. Nicks celebrating her friendships through her music was beautiful.

I hope your weekend is full of celebrations with friends and fun.

I adore this version of my favourite Fleetwood Mac song Everywhere from a live performance in 1997. Enjoy!