Joy Drop: Happy 40th to the ageless Sinc! Let's hear it for the GOAT

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
A women's soccer player jumps in the air as a teammate reaches out to celebrate with her.
Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair turned 40 this week. (Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Hello, friends! What a week of joy and celebrating moments in sports and beyond. 

There was jubilation last Sunday when Canadian golfer Nick Taylor sunk a 72-foot putt to win the RBC Canadian Open. No Canadian has won it since 1954. The happiness emanating from golf communities and fans across Canada has been unprecedented. 

But in a comical twist, immediately after Taylor won, his friend and pro golfer, Adam Hadwin, was tackled on the green after being mistaken for a fan. Hadwin was so excited that he ran toward Taylor with a bottle of champagne and was immediately bulldozed by security. 

Hadwin took it in stride and with humour. 

June is Indigenous Awareness Month and here is a wonderfully curated list of books to read by Indigenous authors. There are celebrations planned all over the country so check out events in your area. 

Jamal Murray won the NBA championship with three Denver Nuggets. Murray is only the ninth Canadian to ever win the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The 26-year-old hails from Kitchener, Ont.

As Pride month continues, teams in Seattle Washington are unified and doing it right with the different organizations supporting events all month. I loved this unifying idea. Love to see it! 

Fearless leader and captain extraordinaire Christine Sinclair turned 40 this week. Happy born day to the leading international goal scorer in history.

I hope you have a wonderful weekend celebrating anything and everything. 

