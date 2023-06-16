Hello, friends! What a week of joy and celebrating moments in sports and beyond.

There was jubilation last Sunday when Canadian golfer Nick Taylor sunk a 72-foot putt to win the RBC Canadian Open. No Canadian has won it since 1954. The happiness emanating from golf communities and fans across Canada has been unprecedented.

But in a comical twist, immediately after Taylor won, his friend and pro golfer, Adam Hadwin, was tackled on the green after being mistaken for a fan. Hadwin was so excited that he ran toward Taylor with a bottle of champagne and was immediately bulldozed by security.

The best Adam Hadwin tackle angle yet <a href="https://t.co/Y68PWK0JDe">pic.twitter.com/Y68PWK0JDe</a> —@BreezyGlf

Hadwin took it in stride and with humour.

Put it in the Louvre! <a href="https://t.co/ucQUqRhsM1">pic.twitter.com/ucQUqRhsM1</a> —@ahadwingolf

June is Indigenous Awareness Month and here is a wonderfully curated list of books to read by Indigenous authors. There are celebrations planned all over the country so check out events in your area.

Meet Anya Goulet, proud member of <a href="https://twitter.com/AlbertaMetis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlbertaMetis</a> Region 3 & the <a href="https://twitter.com/aquabelles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aquabelles</a> Junior National team.<br><br>She speaks of role models growing up & hopes to inspire future generations to pursue dreams and embrace their Indigenous heritage.<br><br>2/2 <a href="https://t.co/Y3Nmt3XsRq">pic.twitter.com/Y3Nmt3XsRq</a> —@cityofcalgary

Jamal Murray won the NBA championship with three Denver Nuggets. Murray is only the ninth Canadian to ever win the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The 26-year-old hails from Kitchener, Ont.

With Kitchener's finest, moments after he lifted the Larry O'B and all the emotions hit Jamal Murray. It continued in our interview here, where he vows to bring the trophy home this summer -- <a href="https://t.co/NBgelkzo2h">pic.twitter.com/NBgelkzo2h</a> —@ArashMadani

As Pride month continues, teams in Seattle Washington are unified and doing it right with the different organizations supporting events all month. I loved this unifying idea. Love to see it!

Join us in rallying together as allies and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community! 🏳️‍🌈 <br><br>We’re excited to march alongside <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleteAlly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleteAlly</a> and the entire Seattle sports community at the <a href="https://twitter.com/OurSeattlePride?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OurSeattlePride</a> Parade on June 25... see you there! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeattleSportsPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeattleSportsPride</a> <a href="https://t.co/t2XeJlwMTW">pic.twitter.com/t2XeJlwMTW</a> —@Mariners

Fearless leader and captain extraordinaire Christine Sinclair turned 40 this week. Happy born day to the leading international goal scorer in history.

23 years representing our nation, 190 goals, 14-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year, World All-Time leading goalscorer and Canadian icon 🐐<br><br>Happy Birthday to <a href="https://twitter.com/CANWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CANWNT</a>'s Christine Sinclair who turns 40 today! 🎂 <a href="https://t.co/n0QdFiH5v7">pic.twitter.com/n0QdFiH5v7</a> —@CanadaSoccerEN

I hope you have a wonderful weekend celebrating anything and everything.