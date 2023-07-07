Hi, friends! I have some exciting news: I leave for Australia to cover the Women's World Cup next week, so this will be the last Joy Drop until after the tournament.

I am excited about a great many things, but mostly about bringing stories that Canadians will want to hear about. In addition to covering the actual matches and on-goings, I will be in a new place and one with a rich cultural history with thousands and thousands of people supporting the beautiful game.

I will share a piece I wrote about Canadian women's team captain Christine Sinclair and how her role has evolved over the last 20 years. She is a leader and a fighter and it is a story worth knowing if you love sport, and if you love Canada. Supporting the team is essential and I'm happy to see support starting to trend. Share your excitement on social media and let the team know you are cheering them on.

There are the funny moments when we think about the games Canada will play and all the fantastic coverage that CBC Sports is working on. Make sure you catch Soccer North and follow on social media for lots of fun content, like this great interview And Petrillo had with Jessie Fleming.

I know it's hard to think past the World Cup, but Canada has already announced an Olympic qualifier game to be played in Toronto on Sept. 26.

There is a lot of buzz about soccer, but women's hockey would not be left out! Last week it was announced that Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group (Walter owns the Los Angeles Dodgers) bought the Premier Hockey Federation. It also stated that one league for professional women's hockey would begin in January .

While not everything can be perfect , there have been calls for celebration and exclamations of happiness and excitement. The creation of one league has been a long time coming. I hope this new era of women's hockey offers security, remuneration and all the things these exceptional players deserve.

Speaking of leagues, WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart announced they are creating a 3-on-3 league in the off-season of the WNBA. Instead of players working overseas to maximize earning potential, they will play in the U.S. Thirty of the best players in the world will compete in this league founded by players.

. <a href="https://twitter.com/breannastewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breannastewart</a> & I are founding a new professional basketball league called <a href="https://twitter.com/Unrivaledwbb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@unrivaledwbb</a>, which will feature some of the top women in the world like founding player <a href="https://twitter.com/ChelseaGray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chelseagray</a> 👀Here’s why…🧵 (1/8) <a href="https://t.co/ujLZEmhbLc">https://t.co/ujLZEmhbLc</a> —@PHEEsespieces

Last but not least, the trailer for a fabulous biopic about the Reggae legend Bob Marley dropped this week. Marley loved soccer and his daughter Cedella has a deep connection to Jamaica's women's national team. She played a pivotal role in advocating for them and was their ambassador . They are still struggling for proper funding and I hope they get the attention and support they deserve.

The movie comes out on 2024 but the trailer has me excited. The ties to sport are profound, but the message of peace and justice is something that can't be overstated.

I hope you enjoy your summer and all the amazing things happening in sport and beyond. I will write more when I get back. Look for me on social media and anywhere you find CBC Sports.

One Love.