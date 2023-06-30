Content
Joy Drop: Big week for Canadian women's soccer

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
Three Canadian women's players celebrate on the pitch.
Canada's Cloe Lacasse (20) is seen celebrating with teammates during a SheBelieves Cup soccer match in February. It's a big week for Canadian soccer as Lacasse signed to Arsenal FC, and the Canadian women's team left to train in Australia ahead of the Women's World Cup. (Mark Zaleski/The Canadian Press/File)

Friends, the long weekend is here and although there are some very real reasons to be frustrated I am going to use this space to offer joy, joy and more joy.

First of all, something that brought me immeasurable happiness was celebrating Eid ul Adha with my family. I adore moments of family togetherness and particularly love seeing the little ones enjoy the day and learn family traditions. 

Here's my fave photo from Eid of my two and a half year old nieces Ayral and Ayzal in their beautiful yellow ghararas. Ghararas are a traditional dress from South Asia.

They're precious and I have a lot of fun spoiling them. I enjoy seeing them in their traditional clothes even when they are playing soccer or tumbling around.

Two young girls in yellow dresses sit down smiling at the camera.
Ayral and Ayzal are pictured wearing yellow ghararas, celebrating Eid ul Adha. (Photo provided by Shireen Ahmed)

In more soccer joy, it was announced that Cloe Lacasse has been signed to Arsenal FC. She joins Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo at the Gunners. It's awesome to see Canadian players at the top clubs in the world. 

And Ashley Lawrence will join Jessie Fleming and Kadeisha Buchanan at Chelsea FC.

And while we love Canadians playing in elite leagues, it's fantastic to see them having fun together at camp in Australia. The team is on the Gold Coast already training. 

In another example of amazing sportsmanship, Jolien Boumkwo (a shot putter) ran the 100m hurdles for her team. Had she not done so, Team Belgium would have been eliminated from the European Championships. Boumkwo came in last but her perseverance and team spirit are incredible. It was great to see a fellow competitor high-five her after the race.

I also want to offer this tremendous win by Canada's women's volleyball team over Brazil. Canada beat the Olympic silver medallists for the first time in FIVB competition. It was a fantastic game. Head coach Shannon Winzer is the sole woman coach in the volleyball nations league. We love to see it!

At CBC Sports we are working hard to bring you excellent sports coverage, and this clip from Soccer North (hosted by the amazing Andi Petrillo) is a lot of fun. I am so excited to be bringing you coverage on the ground from Australia. It is something that is bringing me a LOT of joy and excitement.

I'm so proud to be working at CBC Sports and want to highlight one particular person: Anastasia Bucsis. She's a broadcaster, presenter and host of Player's Own Voice podcast. She's someone I respect immensely and her contributions to Canadian sport are immeasurable. 

It's been a tough week for many so I will remind everyone of a simple yet profound statement: All You Need Is Love.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shireen Ahmed

Senior Contributor

Shireen Ahmed is a multi-platform sports journalist, a TEDx speaker, mentor, and an award-winning sports activist who focuses on the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. She is an industry expert on Muslim women in sports, and her academic research and contributions have been widely published. She is co-creator and co-host of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast team. In addition to being a seasoned investigative reporter, her commentary is featured by media outlets in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia. She holds an MA in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University where she now teaches Sports Journalism and Sports Media. You can find Shireen tweeting or drinking coffee, or tweeting about drinking coffee. She lives with her four children and her cat.

