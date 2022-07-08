Friends, we are into summer with some pep in our step! There are drafts, tournaments, qualifiers and championships in the sports world. And some of them are firsts but most are pure joy!

The UEFA Women's Championships have begun! As the popularity of women soccer grows globally, there is a way to cheer, support and even take interest in this thrilling tournament . If you are in Canada there are some sites that offer tips on where and how to to watch this European tournament. Keep an eye out for pubs and cafes that may show the matches. Also a good time to insist to those same places to show women's sports!

Some great news from England, where the tournament is being hosted. Adidas announced they will provide dedicated football pitch spaces for women, girls and non-binary footballers. When we talk about inequality in sports, it's also include a disparity in infrastructure so space to play matters. Hoe that towns and cities take note and keep this up after the tournament is over.

When we think of Tunisia, we think of Phoenician civilizations, and the Arab Spring, but now we will also think of women's tennis. Yes, friends, Ons Jabeur has made it to the Wimbledon women's singles finals. Jabeur will hit centre court on Saturday and in doing so, she will become the first Arab woman and African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final.

Jabeur hails from a country where women's tennis may not be the most popular unlike soccer, but her presence, her determination and her love for the sport is what may inspire others to pick up a racquet and give it a try.

"I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now," she said. "I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour. I love the game and I want to share the experience with them."

Jabeur is dearly loved on the circuit. Back home she has been dubbed the " Minister of Happiness ". Very fitting to put into Joy Drop! Tennis journalist Reem Abulleil was on BBC's Africa Daily podcast to discuss the rise of a Northern African woman in tennis.

Ons-stoppable! <br><br>The first Arab and African woman to reach final of a grand slam. Take a bow, Ons!<br><br>⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/kasujja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kasujja</a>⁩ spoke to ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/ReemAbulleil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ReemAbulleil</a>⁩ on her remarkable journey<br><br>Work by ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/Priya_Nicole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Priya_Nicole</a>⁩ too <br><br>Listen below 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 <a href="https://t.co/V9zKqbh9IU">https://t.co/V9zKqbh9IU</a> —@Msuwonkunda

I was so excited to see a news report on the success of a rhino relocation effort from South Africa to Mozambique. The rebuilding of white and black rhinos is part of a new initiative to foster growth. According to the Peace Parks Foundation, a conservation effort will be re-introducing rhinos into the country after decades. The plan is to relocate 40 rhinos over the next four to five years. Preserving and protecting these beautiful creatures from illegal and horrific poaching is music to my ears.

Speaking of music, last weekend, I spent a lovely Saturday evening at a candlelight Vivaldi concert with my friends, Jenny and Leanne. We went down to the Metropolitan Community Church in Toronto and sat on the balcony and I got to witness my first concert dedicated to my favourite composer, Antonio Vivaldi. Jenny and I were cellists from elementary school to our early teens so to watch a talented quartet play our favourite concertos from the Italian maestro so effortlessly were just breathtaking. The venue is beautiful, the mood was light and the music was gorgeous.

I haven't been to a classic concert in years and this experience was mesmerizing.

What I didn't know and was informed by the viola player that evening, was that for Vivaldi's concertos there was poetry to accompany the music .

Of course, I leave you with Summer performed by Cynthia Miller Freivogel and the Early Music ensemble Voices of Music. I hope this music moves you. Divertiti!