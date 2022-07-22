Hello, dear friends! We are in high gear into summer and it is sweltering in many places. I hope you are hydrating properly.

A dear friend of mine named Rania offered a tip last year and it has stayed with me. If you are out and about, take a case of water in your car and distribute the water bottle to folks who are homeless or who might need some help. It is important to care for our neighbours.

Additionally, Someone in my neighbourhood lined up bowls of water on the sidewalk outside their home for dogs on their walks. I thought it was a beautiful gesture of compassion and kindness.

I will start by sharing a beautiful video my friend Renee sent me. Of a baby being celebrated by her adoring family because she has learned her colours. There is something so wondrous about babies giggling and laughing. It's contagious. I intend to celebrate more people like this and cheer them on when they answer my question. I used to do it with my children when they were younger. It will be amazing to do it with them as they are teenagers and in their early 20s!

I enjoy watching the Blue Jays but I am not a dedicated baseball fan. I did, however, come across a team that I would love to see in person: the Savannah Bananas . It may seem that they are a dance troupe or broadway performers, but they are an actual competitive baseball team. They have been part of the Coastal Plain League since 2016 and have won two championships.

I enjoy dancing in every situation and this one is exceptional. They are also encouraged to celebrate and high-five fans after a home run — something not permitted in traditional baseball. They amplify fun and great energy in sport and that is something that brings joy.

Incredible moment at Hayward Field. <br><br>This place is going crazy for John Carlos — who famously raised his fist in the air, the Black Power salute on the podium, alongside Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics. <a href="https://t.co/eGkxsXJkSA">pic.twitter.com/eGkxsXJkSA</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Speaking of joy, the World Athletics Championships are happening in Eugene, Ore., until Sunday. We have seen incredible feats and performances. CBC Sports is on the ground including Devin Heroux who is capturing some amazing moments - including a standing ovation for Dr. John Carlos, who famously raised his fist at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and whose running career was thwarted because of systems of white supremacy in sports.

We know he was not the first prominent athlete to embed activism into his sport, but he is one of the most famous.

WATCH | Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the best 100-metre runner of all time:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the best 100-metre runner of all time Duration 1:39 CBC Sports contributor Morgan Campbell goes through the reasons why the 5-time 100m world champ from Jamaica is the undisputed GOAT.

Arguably, one of the most exciting competitors is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old running superstar from Jamaica. This mom has been declared the best 100-metre runner of all time.

I have watched her compete since 2008 and her poise and power are incredible to watch. A Jamaican sweep in the 100m event is amazing. Her interview with CBC Sports' Scott Russell is definitely one to watch. It's pure joy.

Speaking of the beauty and thrill of Jamaica, I will be on vacation next week after a long-awaited rest. Our beloved Joy Drop will be on pause until I get back in August.

Here is what I will be singing as I enjoy some rest, rejuvenation and happiness.

Wishing you health and joy as always!