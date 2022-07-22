Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·Opinion

Joy Drop: Cheer, dance, and don't stop celebrating

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, left, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrate after the women's 200m during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday. (Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)

Hello, dear friends! We are in high gear into summer and it is sweltering in many places. I hope you are hydrating properly.

A dear friend of mine named Rania offered a tip last year and it has stayed with me. If you are out and about, take a case of water in your car and distribute the water bottle to folks who are homeless or who might need some help. It is important to care for our neighbours.

Additionally, Someone in my neighbourhood lined up bowls of water on the sidewalk outside their home for dogs on their walks. I thought it was a beautiful gesture of compassion and kindness.

I will start by sharing a beautiful video my friend Renee sent me. Of a baby being celebrated by her adoring family because she has learned her colours. There is something so wondrous about babies giggling and laughing. It's contagious. I intend to celebrate more people like this and cheer them on when they answer my question. I used to do it with my children when they were younger. It will be amazing to do it with them as they are teenagers and in their early 20s!

I enjoy watching the Blue Jays but I am not a dedicated baseball fan. I did, however, come across a team that I would love to see in person: the Savannah Bananas. It may seem that they are a dance troupe or broadway performers, but they are an actual competitive baseball team. They have been part of the Coastal Plain League since 2016 and have won two championships. 

I enjoy dancing in every situation and this one is exceptional. They are also encouraged to celebrate and high-five fans after a home run — something not permitted in traditional baseball. They amplify fun and great energy in sport and that is something that brings joy.

Speaking of joy, the World Athletics Championships are happening in Eugene, Ore., until Sunday. We have seen incredible feats and performances. CBC Sports is on the ground including Devin Heroux who is capturing some amazing moments - including a standing ovation for Dr. John Carlos, who famously raised his fist at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and whose running career was thwarted because of systems of white supremacy in sports.

We know he was not the first prominent athlete to embed activism into his sport, but he is one of the most famous.

WATCH | Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the best 100-metre runner of all time:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the best 100-metre runner of all time

4 days ago
Duration 1:39
CBC Sports contributor Morgan Campbell goes through the reasons why the 5-time 100m world champ from Jamaica is the undisputed GOAT.

Arguably, one of the most exciting competitors is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old running superstar from Jamaica. This mom has been declared the best 100-metre runner of all time.

I have watched her compete since 2008 and her poise and power are incredible to watch. A Jamaican sweep in the 100m event is amazing. Her interview with CBC Sports' Scott Russell is definitely one to watch. It's pure joy. 

Speaking of the beauty and thrill of Jamaica, I will be on vacation next week after a long-awaited rest. Our beloved Joy Drop will be on pause until I get back in August. 

Here is what I will be singing as I enjoy some rest, rejuvenation and happiness. 

Wishing you health and joy as always! 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shireen Ahmed

Senior Contributor

Shireen Ahmed is a multi-platform sports journalist, a TEDx speaker, mentor, and an award-winning sports activist who focuses on the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. She is an industry expert on Muslim women in sports, and her academic research and contributions have been widely published. She is co-creator and co-host of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast team. In addition to being a seasoned investigative reporter, her commentary is featured by media outlets in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia. She holds an MA in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University where she now teaches Sports Journalism and Sports Media. You can find Shireen tweeting or drinking coffee, or tweeting about drinking coffee. She lives with her four children and her cat.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    |Corrections and clarifications

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now