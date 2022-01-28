Joy Drop: Australia's Dylan Alcott says something everyone should hear

Hello, friends! I inflected and reflected deeply before putting this week's notebook together. I keep coming back to my friends and family all over the world. For me, joy and gratitude go hand in hand and this week's Joy Drop mirrors that.

I was blessed with a lot of love last weekend as it was my birthday. But I must admit this week felt heavier than others. Balancing work, family, other issues and navigating the pandemic while recovering from COVID and lingering fatigue is intense.

Yes, there is a tremendous amount of excitement building ahead of the Beijing Olympics , but there are certainly moments when I pause and take very deep breaths. Deep breathing is very good for not only continuing to stay alive but centring yourself and getting through challenging moments.

My dear friend Amina is a physiotherapist and hard-core Maple Leafs fan but I trust her anyway. Just kidding! I love Mitch Marner 's dancing as much as everyone. A few months ago, Amina sent me some tips on progressive muscle relaxation. She also sent a very handy audio track from Anxiety Canada in case I wanted to be talked through it. This takes only 10-15 minutes and it really helps me. It's nice to take some time for yourself amidst the chaos and get a quick recharge. It shifted my mood so much I could concentrate and absorb wonderful things. On that note…

CanMNT keeps on rolling

The Canadian men's soccer team defeated Honduras yesterday in a continued journey toward this year's FIFA World Cup. The team hasn't qualified for the men's World Cup since 1986.

The fact that they are currently on top of the CONCACAF table makes me want to go and jump into a huge mountain of snow with happiness!

9 down, 5 to go. <br><br>Top of the table 🍁<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WCQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WCQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/zSyj1kbWRJ">pic.twitter.com/zSyj1kbWRJ</a> —@CanadaSoccerEN

CanMNT and Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies was unable to play due to myocarditis, stemming from a bout of COVID-19 . But the video of him watching his teammates — and specifically the superb goal by Tajon Buchanan — was so much fun to watch. His excitement is infectious and we are here for it!

Weekly tear jerker

For those who followed the Australian Open to watch Novak Djokovic get deported, which he did , I have an even better story. I follow mostly women's tennis but I was so grateful when my friend Mustapha , a noted tennis official, sent me a video featuring Dylan Alcott.

I didn't know much of this phenomenal 31-year-old Paralympic gold medallist, advocate for disability rights, and all-around incredible human. This week, Alcott was awarded Australian Of The Year and his acceptance speech got me.

You're probably thinking, "Shireen, you cry at everything!" This is true. But this particular speech is incredible. As a TEDx speaker myself, I am familiar with excellent talks. And his words moved me so deeply, made me cry and I haven't stopped thinking about it since I watched it. I strongly suggest you watch this nine-minute video to be uplifted, reminded of the power of gratitude and see how joy is served by this extraordinary para-athlete.

Jumping for joy

In more fun news of the digital kind, one of my favourite photographers had a TikTok go viral and I just love everything about that. Michael T. Davis is a photographer based in Austin, Tx. Yes, he is the husband of one of my close friends and Burn It All Down co-hosts, Dr. Amira Rose Davis . Michael is a creative genius and loves his work. As a wedding photographer, he captures incredible moments of happiness and beauty.

But Michael has a way of holding joy and archiving it through his work. I have had the honour of being photographed by him and one photo is one of my favourites. On a frigid March day on a New York City rooftop, I told him I wanted to exude joy. And he nailed it.

He was so professional and intensely focused on capturing my spirit and knew exactly how to do it. He is meticulous while sharing his gift with others.

I have watched his TikTok at least twenty times and laughed and smiled every time. And then I went and flew onto my bed. My cat was less than thrilled.

Digital stories like Snapchat and TikTok are a very impactful way to share some of the artistry of photographers, dancers, filmmakers and other creatives. In this particular TikTok Michael's process is also shared and that helps us appreciate how much is put into it.

Plug for CBC Sports TikTok

It is easy to dismiss TikTok or Reels on Instagram but I have been very affected by the stories shared. At CBC Sports we have our own burgeoning TikTok audience. I strongly suggest you check it out. You might see some faces you recognize.

Have a wonderful weekend! And if you see a moment of fun and joy, capture it. With your camera, your head or your heart. And then share it in whatever way you want. For there is great power in making people grin.