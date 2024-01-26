Content
Joy Drop: 99-year-old swimmer Betty Brussel made a phenomenal week even better

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
An older woman at the side of a swimming pool. She is wearing a blue swimming costume and holding a pink swimming cap.
B.C.'s Betty Brussel broke three world records in swimming. (Anne Penman/CBC)

Hi, Friends! I have enjoyed one of the most magical weeks of my life! I have a wonderful tale to tell. As you know, it was my birthday and nothing brings me more joy than my birthday. 

It's right up there with sports, coffee and cats. I traveled to London, England to participate in a panel discussion with other phenomenal South Asian women who work in sports and/or sport media. 

My dear friend, Miriam (Mim) Walker-Khan is the genius behind the award winning Brown Girls Sport, which organized the entire event at Chelsea FC's home ground, Stamford Bridge.

But the day before that, Mim told me she got me tickets to see Hamilton, the musical in London's West End. I was excited. Little did I know that it was a ruse.

My husband, Mark, flew over for one day to surprise me and celebrate a beautiful day with me before flying back early on Sunday for his own work commitments.

Mim captured the moment of surprise on video.

I am still reeling from that moment. Have you ever had a surprise like this? I would love to hear about it. Speaking of wonderful things, a 99-year-old B.C., swimmer named Betty Brussel broke three world records in swimming. She turns 100 this summer. She's an absolute dear and I'm so happy to know of her story and of her resilience in the water. She's pushing back at stereotypes and I love all of it. There was a lovely interview of her on CBC's The Current with Matt Galloway. Have a listen to be inspired. 

It's in the record books! Stanford women's coach Tara VanDerveer got her 1,203rd career victory. With that win, she passed former Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski for the most college coaching wins in NCAA history

To make a phenomenal week even better, I jumped on a VIA train and went to Ottawa with colleagues and friends, Devin Heroux and Ben Steiner, to watch a PWHL game of Ottawa against Boston. 

TD Place was electric and I was so thrilled to see friends and fans in the arena. The game was incredible and Boston scored in the last minute of regulation time to make it 3-2. Kanata's hometown girl and Canadian hockey legend, Jamie Lee Rattray, scored and she later said her parents were in the stands watching. What a moment for her! 

Perhaps the most important joy drop of the week is the news that Paralympians will be paid. Devin Heroux did tremendous amounts of work on this story, how it unfolded, and what it means to players and Para sport in Canada.

It's another week ahead of gratitude, appreciation and more gratitude. 

I hope you are thrilled with the big and the small joys around you.

