Friends, I have a lot to share in this week's Joy Drop. I spent all last week in beautiful San Diego and have come back to the magnificent frozen north. So we begin with joy on ice.

February 1st was National Girls and Women in Sports Day and the beginning of Black History Month. So the PWHPA featuring Sarah Nurse was perfect.

What better way to begin <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackHistoryMonth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackHistoryMonth</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NGWSD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NGWSD</a> than by shining a spotlight on <a href="https://twitter.com/nursey16?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nursey16</a>!<br><br>Sarah is the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in hockey, and also holds two Olympic records for most points (18) and most assists (13) in a single women's tournament. <a href="https://t.co/tvDCp4fqMU">pic.twitter.com/tvDCp4fqMU</a> —@PWHPA

The CBC website Being Black in Canada offers incredible stories and perspectives from Black communities in Canada. It's a fantastic site that provides insight from all over the country and from different communities. There is a way to learn constantly and I love being able to access this content. I strongly suggest following them on Instagram as well. It's impactful to hear the stories and lived experiences of Black folks and allies.

Black History Month isn't only about amplifying Black voices this month, it's about learning and incorporating active anti-racism practices into our lives. Are we being fair in our learning or are we demanding more labour from Black folks in February? Because learning about combatting racism should occur all year round. The struggles and triumphs of Black people continue and those stories should be told. And protecting their joy is also necessary.

You know that I love food and it brings me so much joy. I asked a few of my friends and family about their favourite Black-owned restaurants across the Greater Toronto Area.

John, a CBC Sports colleague, told me about Onyxx Bar and Grill in Brampton, ON. It is owned by Canadian men's soccer team player Junior Holiett . It's a sports bar with a Caribbean twist which means the food will be excellent. Then I asked Perion Prince, Senior Producer of CBC Radio's The Block and he told me about Scott Hill in Toronto.

My husband Mark introduced me to Scotty Bons . Their BBQ chicken and pineapple salsa are what my dreams are made of.

I texted Morgan Campbell, CBC Sports Senior Contributor and he told me about Boukan Edible Bliss which serves Haitian Fusion cuisine. Marsha-Gaye Knight, also part of the CBC Sports team, loves Sugar Kane which also serves Caribbean and Cajun cuisine.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention Ethiopian cuisine because injera is one of my favourite foods. I'm including a video of Chef Marcus Samuelsson 's because he's authentic and I can practically hear the flavours jumping out from the screen.

This month is to celebrate Black culture and achievements. one of my favourite Canadian artists is Deborah Cox. Cox is an award-winning performer and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2022. She is the first Black woman to be featured in an exhibit from CARAS and Studio Bell with National Music Centre. The temporary exhibit ran from May 2022 until January 2023.

Her song Beautiful U R is one of my all-time favourite songs. It's on my selfcare playlist. Here is her performance from the 2022 Legacy Awards on September 25, 2022. It's always powerful to be reminded how beautiful we all are.