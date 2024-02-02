Content
Joy Drop: Morgan Campbell's book release great way to kick off Black History Month

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
A woman takes a selfie with two children.
PWHL hockey player Sarah Nurse, left, takes a selfie with fans on Thursday during the NHL All-Star week festivities in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Friends! We're already into the second week of the year. Time is truly skating by — speed skating!

It is Black History Month and although I feel it's important to discuss issues relating to different communities all year long, I do want to highlight some really great work and happenings this month.

I will start with my friend Morgan Campbell's new book, My Fighting Family: Borders and Bloodlines and the Battles That Made Us was released this week. Campbell is a beautiful and captivating writer. His book examines family, life and society as a Black American — Canadian in a world with many layers — some of them fraught. I highly recommend this read! What's better than your friends writing CanLit?

Of the many things I can't wait to watch is Amanda Parris's new six-part docu-series For The Culture. Amanda is a riveting storyteller and it documents her important conversations with Black people everywhere from Toronto, the Caribbean,  Europe and communities in six different countries.

Film is an extraordinary way for information and experiences to be shared and Parris's almost lets us witness the conversations and interactions she is having so we can absorb and take away the truths and histories we might never get to hear.

The NHL All-Star weekend is in Toronto and among so many great things was the PWHL showcase that gave me joy. You know I love women's hockey and that the women had a spot in one of the most amplified weeks in the season is great. 

The women rarely disappoint and the energy surrounding these stars was unmatched. It's always a fun time to run into your friends and colleagues at the game. Even during our off days and free time, women's sports are a passion. 

Two teams named after Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss faced each other in the 20-minute game. What brought me joy was working in that space and seeing great colleagues and an event that was highly anticipated and appreciated. There is no question that women's hockey is such an important force in sport. I'm very grateful to be able to chronicle and be present in these moments.

After the game some of the players spoke about the impact of their game in front of so many new fans. Sarah Nurse's response was so impactful. 

Even more exciting is the fact that the Feb. 16 game between Toronto and Montreal titled "Battle on Bay Street" at Scotiabank Arena sold out in less than 20 minutes after going public. It will become a record-breaking event and rank as the largest crowd to watch a professional women's game. 

These beautiful little creatures also brought me joy. I have watched this video about 10 times. I adore sea turtles and enjoy learning more about them. 

My birthday was last week but I want to leave you with a fantastic idea for a non-traditional cake to celebrate someone you love who loves potatoes. Yes, friends! A pomme de terre-loving person will be thrilled with this idea. I have requested it for next year. 

I found the idea and recipe from Poppy O'Toole, an influencer and self-proclaimed "Queen of Potatoes" on TikTok and Instagram. I must tell you, it's a gastronomic birthday celebration I can get behind. 

I hope you have a fantastic weekend with whatever brings you joy! 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shireen Ahmed

Senior Contributor

Shireen Ahmed is a multi-platform sports journalist, a TEDx speaker, mentor, and an award-winning sports activist who focuses on the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. She is an industry expert on Muslim women in sports, and her academic research and contributions have been widely published. She is co-creator and co-host of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast team. In addition to being a seasoned investigative reporter, her commentary is featured by media outlets in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia. She holds an MA in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University where she now teaches Sports Journalism and Sports Media. You can find Shireen tweeting or drinking coffee, or tweeting about drinking coffee. She lives with her four children and her cat.

