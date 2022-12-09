Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·Opinion

Joy Drop: Brittney Griner's release a highlight of great week for women in sports

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
The Miami Heat display a welcome home graphic for Brittney Griner prior to a game against the L.A. Clippers on Thursday. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

Friends, it has been a while! What wonderful developments in the world to reignite our Joy Drop.

In a piece about joy for Chatelaine magazine, I wrote "hope is a cousin of joy." And hope, prayer and incredible public and possibly private support secured Brittney Griner's homecoming.

Griner was imprisoned in Russia after a vape cartridge was found in her luggage. She was accused of drug possession and smuggling. For 294 days, the WNBA community has been rallying for her freedom. 

Her release was secured in a prisoner exchange orchestrated by the U.S. government. 

There is no question that this news is a highlight of the week and dominated news cycles the past few days. Her safe return to her wife and community is a source of joy and something that felt so impossible, particularly when Griner was moved to an undisclosed penal colony. But as the great Nelson Mandela said: "It always seems impossible until it's done."

Marie-Philip Poulin is not only the greatest women's hockey player in the world, but she is also the newest winner of the Northern Star award — formerly known as the Lou Marsh trophy. It has been a fantastic year for our fearless leader, who led the Canadian national women's team to gold in Beijing and a world championship a few months later. So well deserved. Watch her in action this weekend on CBC Sports during the PWHPA All-Star weekend!

One of my greatest issues of non-joy has been that there is no domestic women's soccer league in Canada — until now. This week, CanWNT captain Christine Sinclair and now-retired CanWNT legend Diana Matheson went public with the news that they will be spearheading a professional women's league in Canada starting in 2025.

This news is huge for soccer in Canada. We have the talent and the drive and now the possibility. I am so excited about this and my happiness matches the joy shared in the Canadian soccer community across the country — and the world. 

Speaking of soccer (which is all I have on the brain lately), I wanted to throw in a story that I crafted for Twitter that went viral. It's a fun read I wrote as a proud mama. It made a lot of people smile, which makes me very happy.

It is a moment in time in the soccer ecosystem when the underdogs are thriving and the ones that no one bets on are winning. The Lions of Africa, anyone? I would be remiss if I didn't mention this beautiful piece written by my friend Maher Mezahi about the secret formula of the Moroccan team: parents and fans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shireen Ahmed

Senior Contributor

Shireen Ahmed is a multi-platform sports journalist, a TEDx speaker, mentor, and an award-winning sports activist who focuses on the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. She is an industry expert on Muslim women in sports, and her academic research and contributions have been widely published. She is co-creator and co-host of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast team. In addition to being a seasoned investigative reporter, her commentary is featured by media outlets in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia. She holds an MA in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University where she now teaches Sports Journalism and Sports Media. You can find Shireen tweeting or drinking coffee, or tweeting about drinking coffee. She lives with her four children and her cat.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    Corrections and clarifications|

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now