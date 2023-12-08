Content
Sports·Opinion

Joy Drop: 81-year-old goalie an inspiration to all

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
An older man wearing a red hockey jersey stands on the ice at a hockey rink
Summerside's Gerard Smith has made his mark in a couple of P.E.I. sports over the decades, as a player and coach in both hockey and baseball. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Warm greetings to all my friends! As we get closer and closer to the holiday time, it's important to reflect on things that make us happy and things that still have a lot of work in them. 

I feel heartened every week when my friends send me kitten videos or I find a recipe. I am also buoyed by my colleagues and by my work and the places it takes me. 

I was in Geneva last week at the United Nations and had a chance to meet some amazing people from all over the world  who share a love of sports and a passion for human rights. I got to meet South African athlete Caster Semenya, and she is formidable in both her approach to life and her demeanour. I am also learning how pride and gratitude can be forms of joy in how they manifest. 

Two women pose for a photo.
Shireen Ahmed, left, and Caster Semenya. (Shireen Ahmed)

An athlete who caught my attention was Gerard (Smitty) Smith from Summerside, P.E.I. The 81-year-old hockey goaltender laces up his skates and hits the ice. He has been playing in a noon-hour league since the 1980s and has a fantastic view on mobility and athleticism: "You don't get old by playing," he says. "You get old if you don't play."

Throughout my career, I have been awed by athletes and my interview with Leylah Fernandez was no exception. Throughout our conversation I was struck at the poise of such a thoughtful young woman. We chatted about her campaign with Ritz called The Lunchbox Moment and what it meant to be deeply connected to your culture through food. Fernandez is advocating for kids to create safe places in their lunchrooms. I was so heartened to see this initiative. As I wrote in my column, a few less-than-pleasant memories came back. But Fernandez operates with kindness and from such an accomplished star, it also reminded me to hold a sense of pride in the other love of my life: food. 

Speaking of which, I had the great fortune of trying Happy Pops and I am blown away. These dairy-free, locally made treats, from a woman-owned business, have come into my life and I am so excited. I loved the orange and triple berry flavours but what knocked my socks off is the kulfi collection. Kulfi is a frozen dessert (like ice cream) from South Asian cultures. It's rich and flavourful and Happy Pops nailed it. I couldn't believe it was nut-free and dairy-free, which is not what traditional kulfi is. But it was delicious and I certainly intend to have a lot more. Their founder, Leila Keshavjee, has recently been awarded with distinctions in business and leadership.  

When Siofra Lawless won the world junior boxing title, she was a champion. But to be championed at her school was another thing. A video of the 16-year-old being welcomed back at school went viral. It was wonderful to see her peers applaud and appreciate her.

A special note to the Schmidt family from Ottawa. Hannah and Jared live and train in Calgary and this week won races in Switzerland three minutes apart, the first World Cup wins for both siblings. What a proud moment for the family and the entire country. 

I hope you all are championed and appreciated in similar ways. Have a great weekend!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shireen Ahmed

Senior Contributor

Shireen Ahmed is a multi-platform sports journalist, a TEDx speaker, mentor, and an award-winning sports activist who focuses on the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. She is an industry expert on Muslim women in sports, and her academic research and contributions have been widely published. She is co-creator and co-host of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast team. In addition to being a seasoned investigative reporter, her commentary is featured by media outlets in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia. She holds an MA in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University where she now teaches Sports Journalism and Sports Media. You can find Shireen tweeting or drinking coffee, or tweeting about drinking coffee. She lives with her four children and her cat.

