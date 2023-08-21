Joy Drop: Excited for 1st trip to Toronto's summer-ending CNE

Friends! Hello! Hello! I have had an incredible experience covering the Women's World Cup in Australia. I had a lot of fun, but there is important work that needs to continue . But this is JOY DROP and we all deserve some levity and some happiness and a chance to reboot and recharge.

In case you missed it, I got to meet some delightful new friends Down Under, including a koala named Frederic.

Also thrilling is coming home to a sensational World Athletic Championships where Canada is on fire! Canada's Camryn Rogers won a gold for Canada in hammer throw. She's formidable and exciting to watch.

And earlier in the competition, Ethan Katzberg's Canadian-record of 81.25 metres beat the reigning Olympic and World champions. Canada OWNS hammer throw.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is Jamaica's most decorated athlete, surpassing Usain Bolt's record of 15 medals.

One of my favourite moments this week was American Sha'Carri Richardson interacting with Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Kackson of Jamaica after winning gold. I love the camaraderie and the shared happiness.

Humble in victory, gracious in defeat 🫶<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldAthleticsChamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldAthleticsChamps</a> <a href="https://t.co/hfxjqhRunD">pic.twitter.com/hfxjqhRunD</a> —@WorldAthletics

There are so many events and so much excitement. Keep watching Athletics North for more coverage. CBC Sports Andi Petrillo is on the ground with fantastic reporting and the storylines are amazing.

Meanwhile Canada's 3x3 basketball team continues to be an unstoppable force and takes their fourth tournament win this year, beating the U.S. in the final of the FIBA 3x3 series.

As we gear up to send our kids back to school, there will be tears and there will be excitement. One of my own is heading off to university and while I couldn't be more thrilled for him to continue his journey in education and varsity sports, there is admittedly a piece of my heart that will feel a little heavy without him.

Two of my older children have already made huge leaps and are doing incredible things. I have allowed myself to feel a range of emotions and we are binge-watching Modern Family and spending time together while savouring the precious moments.

Speaking of savouring, I certainly plan to go to the Canadian National Exhibition .

WATCH: This year's deep-fried delights at CNE:

A look at this year’s deep-fried delights at the CNE Duration 3:07 From Churros s'mores to Korean fried frog legs, CBC Toronto’s Greg Ross gets a sneak peek of the gut-busting options at The Ex.

I have never been and am very interested in a four-pound taco! CBC had a great piece on food at the Ex and I'm excited to try it out.

Have a great weekend and don't forget to savour everything you can!