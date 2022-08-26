Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin!

One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras.

Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many ways and this one definitely brought me a thrill.

I don't play video games often but am very tempted to buy one just because Nursey is on it. Of all the beautiful tributes, her teammate and friend Natalie Spooner's Instagram post was absolutely full of joy and marinated in pride for her buddy. We love to see our favourite athletes celebrating each other. What a win for us all!

Speaking of elevating, the Simba Cam is making a return to baseball stadiums. The Simba Cam is when the most popular song from the animated classic Lion King is played in a game and fans lift up their babies — or even furbabies. They emulate the manner in which Rafiki lifted the tiny cub Simba and presented him to Mufasa's kingdom in the film. It's hilarious to watch and I must confess I entertained myself regularly when my children were newborns by doing this same thing in the living room.

I don't think it's possible not to love sports fans cherishing their pets and infants and participating in this tradition in the cultural milieu of society: a sports event.

This week, I am writing from the beautiful island of Grenada, known as the "Spice Isle", which is famous for its growth of nutmeg. As such, I shall offer you some soccer ball action from Liza Zimouche, one of the world's most popular freestyle football athletes. She is famous for her "nutmegs" of everyone, including professional men's players and shows them a thing or two about juggling. Watching her brings me a lot of joy and she plays in ballgowns, heels, barefoot or in cleats.

In addition to the soccer ball tricks, I love nutmeg. The aromatic and earthy spice can be used in savoury or sweet recipes. I recently sampled the most delicious nutmeg ice cream. And I found a recipe for it. Lastly, I want to let you know about Betül, a baker and recipe developer based in Virginia. Her most recent share looks incredible and most of her posts are incredibly calming and fascinating because of the kitchen tools she uses.

But whether or not you make the nutmeg ice cream or the strawberry melon sorbet, I hope this weekend brings the sweetness of life, and of course, joy.