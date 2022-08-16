Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·Opinion

Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed's weekly roundup of the things that struck her from the week that was.

CBC Sports' senior contributor Shireen Ahmed on the week's happier moments

Shireen Ahmed · for CBC Sports ·
Supporters gather to pose with Nunavut wrestler Eekeeluak Avalak, second from left, who won gold at the 2022 Canada Sumer Games. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer.

With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA.

The playoffs have begun! This is the last season for legends Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles so there is a lot of reflection on their contributions to the game.

The finals erupted on Wednesday night in a phenomenal manner with some action between the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky that I still can't get out of my brain. A pass from Marine Johannes to Natasha Howard blew my mind.

I was happy to find a 1,400-word piece by basketball writer, Gabe Ibrahim, on that pass alone. Reading an entire piece dedicated to a single pass and its context, while analyzing the play, made me very happy. I love seeing this excitement about women's basketball in a league that absolutely deserves the respect. I am still flabbergasted that investors are just throwing their money at the league. Particularly when viewership is on the rise.

Another exceptionally beautiful moment this week was the return home of Nunavut's first Canada Summer Games gold medallist: Eekeeluak Avalak. He arrived home at the Cambridge Bay airport to the excitement of his community rallying for him, waving flags, and a parade of vehicles that drive through the hamlet!

The territory's first gold medallist is so proud of what he has done to elevate the sport of wrestling and carve out a place among champions for athletes from Nunavut. Competitions and standings such as this matter to communities that invest emotionally, financially and socially in their athletes.

WATCH | Wrestler given hero's welcome:

Wrestler given hero’s welcome after capturing 1st medal for Nunavut at Canada Summer Games

2 days ago
Duration 2:34
Wrestler Eekeeluak Avalak captured gold at the Canada Summer Games last week, the first medal for his home territory of Nunavut. In an emotional victory speech, he dedicated the win to his late brother, who he says supported him.

After he won the event, Avalak (affectionately known as "Eekee") was emotional in an interview at the Games. Yes, I bawled. He recognized his community but also those who are not there to celebrate him but are watching from above. A phenomenally talented young man showing such raw and powerful emotion certainly has my waterworks going off. 

In honour of Eekee, I am sharing some incredible music by the brilliant Inuk throat singer, visual artist, and creative genius  Tanya Tagaq. She released her latest album North Star Remixes last month and it's phenomenal. Enjoy!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shireen Ahmed

Senior Contributor

Shireen Ahmed is a multi-platform sports journalist, a TEDx speaker, mentor, and an award-winning sports activist who focuses on the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. She is an industry expert on Muslim women in sports, and her academic research and contributions have been widely published. She is co-creator and co-host of the “Burn It All Down” feminist sports podcast team. In addition to being a seasoned investigative reporter, her commentary is featured by media outlets in Canada, the USA, Europe and Australia. She holds an MA in Media Production from Toronto Metropolitan University where she now teaches Sports Journalism and Sports Media. You can find Shireen tweeting or drinking coffee, or tweeting about drinking coffee. She lives with her four children and her cat.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    Corrections and clarifications|

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now