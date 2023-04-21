Happy Eid, friends! Eid Mubarak is the traditional greeting for those celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, which is the Eid at the end of Ramadan. It has been 30 days of fasting from sunup till sundown and although the month is wonderful and spiritually invigorating, I will be sipping on coffees all day.

I bring you some fun and fabulous pieces of joy this week.

I am feeling elated and I saw this fabulous post of a little girl doing cartwheels in the middle of her base runs in a tee-ball game. She's delightful and her approach to running is incredible. What a little comet of joy.

This week, my friend and CBC colleague Errol Nazareth (radio show host extraordinaire) won a New York Festival Radio Bronze Award for an episode of his show Frequencies. Frequencies is a show that explores experiences of racialized Canadians and immigrants and their discoveries through music and conversation. It's a beautiful kaleidoscope of culture interwoven with Canadian experiences.

💥 Big News 💥<br>The "Woman, Life, Freedom" edition of Frequencies won Bronze in the Best Music Special category at <a href="https://twitter.com/NYFRadioAwards?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYFRadioAwards</a> last night!<br>In solidarity with the uprising in Iran, we dedicated an entire show last October to Iranian women musicians. <a href="https://t.co/pjMigQmDWG">pic.twitter.com/pjMigQmDWG</a> —@ErrolNazareth

The award-winning episode was titled "Woman, Life, Freedom." Last October, Errol and his team dedicated a show to the women in Iran fighting for their freedom. Solidarity through music or art is powerful and the episode is outstanding. You can listen to it here.

One of my favourite things is artwear from a multi-disciplinary designer and artist called Anushka R.S., whose company name is Anna Sheik . I found Anushka's work via Instagram and immediately bought myself a pair of her custom flats. They are exquisite and I am obsessed with them. I even did an unboxing !

I am not a shoe person like my Maman, but these are so special and so beautifully crafted that i can't wait to wear them all weekend for Eid.

Eid is my favourite celebration and I love the decor ideas, the food, the family visits and the fun. Fasting is not easy so the end of the month is a very welcome time to celebrate and enjoy.

There are bazaars, festivals and dinners and various parties being held all across Canada, including Winnipeg and the Greater Toronto Area where 30,000 visitors are expected to attend the Toronto Premium Outlets Chand Raat Festival . Chand Raat begins at sunset of the last fast signaling Eid. Women apply henna, clothes and other gifts are purchased.

I love henna designs and I want to shout out my favourite artist, Sumaira. She does beautiful work and was the artist who I went to when I got married. She does all kinds of henna applications, including more elaborate bridal designs or more simpler designs for Eid or parties.

Henna is a tradition for many cultures at Eid. I intend to get my hands painted as well.

Canada Post recently issued a beautiful stamp to commemorate Eid which was illustrated by artist Unaiza Karim. This is not the first iteration but this particular design is stunning. PRI The World did a story on the stamp and its origins. I have purchased a few packs and will definitely be sending them to friends and family when I post letters and cards.

The most integral part of Eid is always food. Here is a wonderful video of culinary artist Sarah Mir of Flour and Spice Blog making a delicious chocolate ganache tart.

Lastly, although I love Eid traditions and gathering with the community, I will be spending most of Eid day and the weekend at my son's provincial volleyball tournament in Toronto. It's a little unorthodox but I will have as much fun being completely overdressed as I can. And cheering as loudly as possible. Here's a peek of the OVA championships from today. Yes, my son is in this video with a superb block.

I hope you all enjoy some delicious food, and time with loved ones. Eid Mubarak!