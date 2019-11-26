Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week.

First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view.

In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain.

ONE more day until our Toronto takeover! It’s so close we can barely contain ourselves! <br><br>REMEMBER: we’ll be in front of Jurassic Park outside of Scotiabank Arena April 12th pregame! Can’t wait to meet you all! <a href="https://t.co/luW5Ush3en">pic.twitter.com/luW5Ush3en</a> —@BlackGirlHockey

A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decided to collaborate on an event — basically a Toronto takeover. There were many Zoom meetings and spreadsheets, Slack messages, reservations, and conversations happening between core members of BGHC, advocacy committee members and MLSE and Launchpad staff. For this series of events, BGHC founder Renee Hess, board members Taylor Green and Rochelle Taylor, and many BGHC volunteers travelled to Toronto to attend this past weekend.

BGHC and MLSE held a community event on Sunday with activities (including ball hockey) and food and connection opportunities that were run by MLSE Launchpad volunteers. That was followed by a panel featuring Olympic gold medallist Sarah Nurse , Toronto Six player Saroya Tinker , Dayton O'Donoghue of the Toronto Junior Aeros and Raegan Subban of TSN's Bardown.

That <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BGHC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BGHC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> crossover logo looks 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/LqUIfjhana">https://t.co/LqUIfjhana</a> —@BlackGirlHockey

The panel was incredible. I have moderated many events but this particular event was special. Not only was it the first event to feature an all-Black women panel on hockey, but it was also a particular event that was fully rooted in joy. It was a place to celebrate the wins, look to the possibilities and share in an understanding of the challenges.

Being racialized women in sports spaces is no easy feat. The panellists have skills, talent and passion that, when coupled with hard work, achieve so much. They are young women athletes or members of sports media but they are mentors and community organizers. Their existence and their presence make it possible for others to dream. They shared experiences with so much sincerity that it was truly exciting and heartwarming to be in that space.

This is hockey. 🔥🏒🙌🏽<br>(📷 <a href="https://twitter.com/jalanimorgan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalanimorgan</a> ) <a href="https://t.co/X8h0rYt0Ra">pic.twitter.com/X8h0rYt0Ra</a> —@_shireenahmed_

After the panel, there were photos with the panellists, and community members all rallied around to chat. It is a space that is not always available or created. It is a space that understands that Black women are exceptional and that they often created spaces for other marginalized groups. Creating community was very much part of the vision that Renee Hess had when she founded this group four years ago.

‘I was desperate to find some Black, girl hockey fans’ Duration 5:12 Renee Hess, founder of Black Girl Hockey Club, on visibility of BIPOC fans and the NHL's handling of Black Lives Matter. 5:12

Her presence in the hockey space has united so many people and given us a reason to enjoy the game together, welcome others and work together toward anti-racist and inclusive models within hockey culture. She is a phenomenal person and one I count as a dear friend. Working on passion projects can be exhausting but when there are spaces and places that are encompassed in happiness and not in trauma (despite any hardships) it is always cause for celebration.

Other BGHC events included attending a Marlies game, a visit to the Hockey Hall of Fame, and a Toronto Black History walking tour with Jacqueline Scott .

After a wonderful lunch hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs to celebrate women and Black Excellence, the BGHC family attended a Maple Leafs game. Admittedly I am a Habs fan but for this occasion, I happily sported a t-shirt from this magnificent collaboration.

UPLIFT.EMPOWER.INSPIRE🙌 Thank you everyone for attending this amazing Inaugural Women’s Luncheon Celebrating Black Women in Hockey Hosted by <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkFraser02?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkFraser02</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> in collaboration with <a href="https://twitter.com/BlackGirlHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlackGirlHockey</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyEquality?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyEquality</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hockeyequality?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hockeyequality</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Uh0bFAmvI">pic.twitter.com/2Uh0bFAmvI</a> —@HockeyEquality

It is no surprise that BGHC will be coming to Canada from an organizational standpoint. This means that far more young girls from many different communities will be inspired and supported by Renee's vision.

You heard right!! BGHC Canada coming soon!!👸🏽🖤🏒 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BGHCcanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BGHCcanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/U2WwToj2l1">https://t.co/U2WwToj2l1</a> —@saroyatinker71

Having a place within hockey that feels like home, that understands and unites folks who love the game but remain dedicated to creating inclusive spaces has been a tremendous joy. The faces of the young girls at the events or the adults in raptures of the excitement of the game have left an imprint on my heart.

Shoutout <a href="https://twitter.com/BlackGirlHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlackGirlHockey</a> for having me, Leafs might've lost but I won because I met so many fabulously wonderful people!! <br><br>Alhumdulillah 💙💙 <a href="https://t.co/m0gXeSsAML">pic.twitter.com/m0gXeSsAML</a> —@hums____

If you already have a community in hockey then you already understand what this means. But for those of us often in the margins, it was an incredibly rewarding experience. Black Girl Hockey Club has a " Get Uncomfortable" pledge. It is a campaign designed to "disrupt racism" on and off the ice.

If you are part of the hockey ecosystem, please consider signing this pledge, and encouraging your teams, organizations and friends to do the same. It is only when we eradicate racism and other forms of oppression that hockey will truly be for everyone.

I leave you with a song from Stan Rogers. If you know, you know.