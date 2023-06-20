This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section , please see the FAQ .

Cookies might not be the typical superfood of exceptional athletes, but for Canadian women's team player Quinn, they are a go-to.

"Definitely my favourite food in the whole world," said the 27 year-old midfielder. When I asked Quinn about a specific food they miss when not at home in Toronto, they told me — without hesitation — that it is President's Choice Baked By You Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and that their family has it well-stocked in the fridge.

Quinn plays professionally with Seattle's OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League and based on recent performances, looks to be in fine form.

That's good for Canada's women's team, which won't play again until a friendly on July 14th in Australia, just ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup . The tournament starts July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

During our conversation, Quinn humbly explained why the team is so unique and full of potential. They also told me their strongest leadership quality is understanding the pivotal roles that senior players have. Quinn explained their contributions in a way that shows that creating spaces for new voices and perspectives is meaningful for them.

Quinn's decisiveness and sincerity are two characteristics that makes them a phenomenal teammate and also the perfect person to be featured in a new mentorship initiative.

The See Them, Be Them program will have Quinn mentor and guide eight soccer players (ages 13-17) from across Canada. There will also be 100 girls and gender diverse kids participating online so the program can reach the maximum number of youths.

That mentorship piece is exactly why Quinn decided they wanted to be a part of it. Mentorship and having access to watch and interact with the women's national team was pivotal in Quinn's own youth and they feel they can offer that back to the next generation.

"It was important for me growing up playing soccer to be able to interact with the national team," Quinn said. "I actually got to see a training session in Toronto one time before the national team played. And I got to talk to some of the players after the session. That, for me, was a really important and inspiring moment to understand where I wanted to go with soccer.

"So, this initiative is just another opportunity for young girls and gender diverse athletes to interact and see where they can go with sports."

According to the 2022 Rally Report published by Canadian Women & Sport, 80 per cent of girls would stay in sport if they had relatable role models. Many 13-17-year-olds quit sports at high rates.

Quinn believes that sharing experiences (good and bad) and offering lived experience based on their own journey is one that can benefit the program youth and offer the participants a chance to see a future for themselves in sport. Quinn also understands the importance of candour in these discussions.

"Off-field, it's really important to talk about some of the struggles I've experienced as well. Because it isn't a linear pathway all of the time," Quinn said. "And I know for young girls, their experience … has some difficulties, as well in talking to younger athletes. And so I think for me, it's sharing that I have also had some troubles in that experience but there is perseverance and there is joy at the end of that.

"So it's about being realistic but really hopeful … and hopefully they see the mirroring of my experience can keep them in sports."

Quinn and the Canadian women's team are preparing for the Women's World Cup in July. (AFP via Getty Images)

Made history in Tokyo

Quinn's impact on global sport is immense. They were the first trans non-binary athlete to win a gold medal when the Canadian women triumphed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. While it might sound like immense pressure, Quinn takes it in stride and with careful inflection. Quinn gets messages from LGBTQ youth and is undoubtedly a pillar of the sports community.

"It makes all of the hard days worth it when I can have a young fan, or a young athlete, come up to me and because they saw me in sports is the reason why they rejoined their soccer team or continued on in sports," Quinn said. "I think for me that's been the most impactful message and why I am an advocate in the spaces that I am and why I am a face in sport."

This is a positive part of Quinn's experience and where Quinn is hoping to make space for youth who need that encouragement and support and may not see themselves reflected in the sports ecosystem.

"For me, there were hard days when I didn't see myself in sports growing up and I didn't have the mentors of trans athletes in sports," Quinn said.

Quinn said the first athlete they looked up to and admired most was Canadian soccer legend Charmaine Hooper .

Quinn has played five seasons with Seattle's OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League. (Getty Images)

"I absolutely loved her. I hung around after national team games just begging to get her jersey. I was obsessed with her," Quinn said with a laugh. "I loved the soccer she played. She was gritty but also technically so incredible."

Quinn eventually met Hooper when the retired great spoke to the national team before a 2018 match against the U.S. Quinn still remembers that moment and only managing a brief "hi" because they were so much in awe.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, Quinn is excited about being able to be reunited with their teammates. The team spends a lot of time on and off the field connecting, sharing, and understanding where they can make a big impact. Quinn believes that this is a "special group" because the team as a whole is committed to being connected. The team believes this is a recipe for success and what differentiates it from other squads.

The team will have a few weeks to prepare ahead of their first match and this is essential for their mental preparation. Quinn said that the younger players will play a crucial role moving into this World Cup. For the veteran players, making sure that all 23 players on the roster feel like they have an important role to play so everyone can show up as their best is also a part of that recipe.

Quinn recalls when they first joined the national team, Carmelina Moscato would come to their place with a coffee and they would watch game film together. It is this team culture of looking out for the younger players and working hard to ensure that each player feels included and part of something greater. Quinn said that this type of leadership and generosity had an "everlasting impact" on them and knows the impact they can also have to help others feel empowered.

Being a stalwart of the mentorship program is another thing that Quinn will excel in, given their experiences and ambitions, and I have no doubt it will be a success. During our conversation, Quinn was incredibly humble and quick to share anecdotes where they have been supported. It has impacted them in such a powerful manner that they are wanting to offer that to others.

Moving forward, I hope Quinn gets many cookies, both literally and figuratively, along the way.