Ontario post-secondary sports organizations seeking clarity on resuming play
Ontario's post-secondary sports organizations are seeking clarity about how and when they will be able to resume competition within the province's COVID-19 reopening framework.
OUA and OCAA meeting with ministry of sport senior staff on Thursday and Friday
Ontario University Athletics and Ontario Colleges Athletic Association are meeting ministry of sport senior staff today and tomorrow about what needs to be done for them to return to competition.
The two organizations were not included in the province's accelerated return-to-play plan when it was announced on Monday.
That plan set out a timeline for 18 professional and elite amateur leagues across six sports to resume competition as soon as late August.
It also provided athletes in individual sports, including Canadian Olympians who live in Ontario, with safety guidelines for training in the province.
The two post-secondary sporting organizations represent a total of 47 schools and more than 13,000 student-athletes.
