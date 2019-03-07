Video

Ontario comes back to beat BC and clinch spot in Brier championship round

Scott McDonald pulled off two in the final end to edge Ontario over BC 10-9 and secure one of eight spots in the championship round at the Brier.

Social Sharing

Scott McDonald pulled off two in the final end to edge Ontario over BC 10-9 and secure one of eight spots in the championship round at the Brier. 0:52

Popular Now Find more popular stories