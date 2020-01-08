Russian skater fighting for her life after accident in rehearsal for Youth Olympics ceremony

A female performer has been hospitalized after an accident at a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne.

The unnamed Russian skater, 35, fell from 15 feet to the ice at the Vaudoise Arena in Switzerland, according to a police statement.

"The IOC and Lausanne 2020 wish the performer a fast and full recovery," the Olympic body said in a statement.

The skater, a German resident, reportedly lost her balance after being elevated by a metal ring system connected by a cable to a motor fixed to the ceiling during Tuesday's rehearsal for Friday's opening ceremony.

It's also been reported that the woman suffered life-threatening injuries. The two-week games open Thursday with a ceremony at a new arena which will also host games at the men's hockey world championships in May.