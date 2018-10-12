Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program we feature action from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Watch action from Buenos Aires on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
From Buenos Aires, Argentina 0:00

Click on the video player on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program we feature action from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us