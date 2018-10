Watch the 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Click on the video player above to watch action from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Coverage begins on Saturday, Oct. 6, with the opening ceremony, and continues for the duration of the Games.

Canada will be sending 72 athletes to compete in the third edition of the Summer Games.

Event times are subject to change. All times listed in ET.

Day 0: Saturday, Oct. 6 — 6:55 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

Day 1: Sunday, Oct.7 — 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

9 a.m. - Roller Speed Skating: Men's/Women's Sprint Semifinals

9:50 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. - Sport Climbing: Women's Combined Bouldering (qualifying)

12:15 p.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Heats (various)

1:10 p.m. - Futsal: Men's/Women's First Round

2:30 p.m. - Dance Sport Breaking: Men's/Women's Preliminaries

5:00 p.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Semifinals/Finals (various)

6:15 p.m. - Judo: Men's 55, 66 kg Finals, Women's 44 kg Final

7:15 p.m. - Weightlifting: Men's 56 kg Final

8:30 p.m. - Roller Speed Skating: Men's/Women's Sprint Finals

9:00 p.m. - Roller Speed Skating: Men's/Women's Elimination Finals

9:55 p.m. - Weightlifting: Women's 44 kg Final

11:15 p.m. - Sport Climbing: Women's Combined Lead (qualifying)

Day 2: Monday, Oct. 8 — 6:30 a.m.

6:30 a.m. - Day 1 Highlights

8:00 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

9:00 a.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Heats (various)

10:30 a.m. - Roller Speed Skating: Men's/Women's Sprint Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

1:00 p.m. - Futsal: Men's/Women's First Round

2:00 p.m. - Judo: Women's 52, 63 kg Finals, Men's 81 kg Finals

3:00 p.m. - Dance Sport Breaking: Men's/Women's Playoff/Medal Rounds

5:00 p.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Semifinals/Finals (various)

7:00 p.m. - Weightlifting: Men's 62 kg Final, Women's 48 kg Final

10:00 p.m. - Sport Climbing: Men's Combined Lead (qualifying)

11:30 p.m. - Roller Speed Skating: Men's/Women's Sprint Finals

Day 3: Tuesday, Oct. 9 — 6:30 a.m.

6:30 a.m. - Day 2 Highlights

8:00 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

9:00 a.m. - Sport Climbing: Women's Combined Speed Final

9:20 a.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Heats/Finals (various)

10:30 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. - Sport Climbing: Women's Combined Bouldering Final

12:15 p.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

1:00 p.m. - Taekwondo: Women's 55 kg and Men's 63 kg Playoff Rounds

3:00 p.m. - Sport Climbing: Women's Combined Lead Final

3:45 p.m. - Fencing: Men's/Women's Foil and Sabre Semifinals/Finals

6:45 p.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Semifinals and Finals (various)

8:15 p.m. - Taekwondo: Women's 55 kg and Men's 63 kg Semifinals/Finals

10:15 p.m. - Field Hockey 5: Men's/Women's Pool Play

DAY 4: Wednesday, Oct. 10 — 6:30 a.m.

6:30 a.m. - Day 3 Highlights

8:00 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

9:00 a.m. - Sport Climbing: Men's Combined Speed Final

9:20 a.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Heats (various)

10:30 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. - Sport Climbing: Men's Combined Bouldering Final

12:15 p.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

1:00 p.m. - Futsal: Men's/Women's First Round

2:00 p.m. - Fencing: Mixed Continental Team Finals

3:00 p.m. - Sport Climbing: Men's Combined Lead Final

3:45 p.m. - Dance Sport Breaking: Mixed Teams Preliminaries

8:15 p.m. - Taekwondo: Women's 55 kg and Men's 63 kg Semifinals/Finals

10:15 p.m. - Field Hockey 5: Men's/Women's Pool Play

Day 5: Thursday, Oct. 11 — 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - Day 4 Highlights

9 a.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Heats (various)

10:30 a.m. - Cycling: Mixed BMX Freestyle Park Finals

12:30 p.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

1:30 p.m. - Track and Field: Men's/Women's Preliminaries (various)

4:30 p.m. - Dance Sport Breaking: Mixed Teams Playoffs/Finals

5:55 p.m. - Artistic Gymnastics: Men's Individual All-Around Final

8:05 p.m. - Futsal: Men's/Women's First Round

9 p.m. - Badminton: Men's/Women's Singles Semifinals

12:20 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

Day 6: Friday, Oct. 12 — 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - Day 5 Highlights

9 a.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Heats (various)

10:30 a.m. - Badminton: Men's/Women's Singles Bronze Medal Matches

11:40 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

12:30 p.m. - Badminton: Relay Teams Bronze Medal Matches

2 p.m. - Track and Field: Men's/Women's Preliminaries (various)

5 p.m. - Swimming: Men's/Women's Finals (various)

7 p.m. - Artistic Gymnastics: Women's Individual All-Around Final

9:30 p.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

10 p.m. - Badminton: Men's/Women's Singles and Relay Team Gold Medal Matches

Day 7 : Saturday, Oct. 13 — 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - Day 6 Highlights

9 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

11 a.m. - Rugby 7s: Men's/Women's Pool Play

1:30 p.m. - Track and Field: Men's/Women's Preliminaries

5 p.m. - Diving: Women's 10m Platform

6:45 p.m. - Artistic Gymnastics: Men's/Women's Apparatus Finals

10 p.m. - Beach Handball: Men's/Women's Medal Matches

Day 8: Sunday, Oct. 14 — 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - Day 7 Highlights

9 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Pool Play

11 a.m. - Rugby 7s: Men's/Women's Pool Play

1 p.m. - Track and Field: Men's/Women's Stage 2

5 p.m. - Diving: Men's 3m Springboard Final

6:45 p.m. - Archery: Mixed International Team Playoffs/Finals

9:30 p.m. - Artistic Gymnastics: Men's Apparatus Finals and Men's/Women's Trampoline Finals

Day 9: Monday, Oct. 15 — 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - Day 8 Highlights

9 a.m. - Rugby 7s: Men's/Women's Pool Play

11:20 a.m. - Diving: Women's 3m Springboard Preliminaries

12:30 p.m. - Basketball 3x3: Women's Shootout and Men's Dunk Contest Finals

4 p.m. - Diving: Women's 3m Springboard Final

5:45 p.m. - Track and Field: Men's/Women's Finals (various)

10:10 p.m. - Artistic Gymnastics: Men's/Women's Apparatus Finals and Mixed Pair Acrobatics Finals

Day 10: Tuesday, Oct. 16 — 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - Day 9 Highlights

9 a.m. - Archery: Women's Recurve Individual Preliminaries

11 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Quarterfinals

1 p.m. - Track and Field: Men's/Women's Finals (various)

5:15 p.m. - Rhythmic Gymnastics: Individual All-Around Final

7:30 p.m. - Archery: Women's Recurve Individual Playoffs/Final

9:45 p.m. - Diving: Men's 10m Platform Preliminaries

11:15 p.m. - Diving: Men's 10m Platform Final

Day 11: Wednesday, Oct. 17 — 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - Day 10 Highlights

9 a.m. - Beach Volleyball: Men's Medal Matches

11:35 a.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Semifinals/Finals

2 p.m. - Beach Volleyball: Women's Medal Matches

3:35 p.m. - Karate: Men's 61kg, Women's 53 and 59kg Semifinals/Finals

5 p.m. - Diving: Mixed International Team Final

6:30 p.m. - Archery: Men's Recurve Individual Preliminaries

8:45 p.m. - Basketball 3x3: Men's/Women's Semifinals/Finals

10:45 p.m. - Boxing: Men's 52, 69, +91kg and Women's 57kg Finals

Day 12: Thursday, Oct. 18 — 8 a.m.