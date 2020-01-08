Watch the 2020 Youth Winter Olympic Games

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2020 Youth Winter Olympic Games from Lausanne, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET with the opening ceremony. Competition begins Friday and runs until the closing ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 22. There are 13 days of competition.

Around 1,900 athletes from more than 80 countries will be in Switzerland. They'll compete in 81 medal events in 16 disciplines across eight main sports.

CBCSports.ca is streaming events live all day, every day. The CBC TV network will also have coverage on Saturday, Jan. 25 from noon-2 p.m. ET. For more details, here's the link to CBC Sports' full streaming and TV schedule.

Also, CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux will be in Switzerland for the Games. You can read his stories on the website and follow his updates on Twitter.