IOC postpones Youth Olympics in Senegal to 2026

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics in Senegal for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials cite 'heavy workload' for decision due to Tokyo Olympics postponement

The Associated Press ·
Canada's Madison Grant, left, is pictured competing at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina. On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee postponed the 2022 event in Dakar, Senegal to 2026. (Gustavo Garello/Jam Media/Getty Images/File)

IOC president Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall.

The Youth Summer Games would be the first Olympics organized in Africa.

"This was really too heavy workload for everybody," Bach said from Lausanne, Switzerland, citing the postponed Tokyo Olympic now opening in July 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022.

"We would have had to master five [Olympic] Games in just three years," Bach said.

