Skip to Main Content
Keagan Young claims Canada's 1st medal at Youth Olympic Games

Road To The Olympic Games

New

Keagan Young claims Canada's 1st medal at Youth Olympic Games

Keagan Young earned a bronze medal in judo for Canada's first medal of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Monday. The Markham, Ont., resident was competing in the 81 Kg class.

17-year-old scores bronze in judo 81 kg class

CBC Sports ·
Jukoka Keagan Young, seen on the right in this file photo, reached the podium in the 81-kilogram class at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Monday. (Rafal Burza/Judo Canada)

Keagan Young of Markham, Ont., earned a bronze medal in judo for Canada's first medal of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Monday.

The 17-year-old Markham, Ont., resident was competing in the men's 81-kilogram class.

After only five years in the sport, Young became the top-ranked U18 judoka by the International Judo Federation in July after winning gold at the Cadet Pan Am Championship.

The third YOG, which run through Oct. 18, bring together 4,000 talented athletes aged 15 to 18 from 206 countries competing in 241 events across 32 sports. It will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca, with a one-hour daily highlight show broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

Seventy-two Canadians are competing at the Games. 

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us