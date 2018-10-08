Keagan Young claims Canada's 1st medal at Youth Olympic Games

Keagan Young of Markham, Ont., earned a bronze medal in judo for Canada's first medal of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Monday.

The 17-year-old Markham, Ont., resident was competing in the men's 81-kilogram class.

Canada is on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YouthOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YouthOlympics</a> medal table with a bronze 🥉<br><br>Keagan Young claims <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCanada</a>'s first medal at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BuenosAires2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BuenosAires2018</a>, after winning the men's -81kg bronze medal bout in judo. 🥋🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/uPCPpbdWrz">pic.twitter.com/uPCPpbdWrz</a> —@TeamCanada

After only five years in the sport, Young became the top-ranked U18 judoka by the International Judo Federation in July after winning gold at the Cadet Pan Am Championship.

The third YOG, which run through Oct. 18, bring together 4,000 talented athletes aged 15 to 18 from 206 countries competing in 241 events across 32 sports. It will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca, with a one-hour daily highlight show broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

Seventy-two Canadians are competing at the Games.