Gymnast Emma Spence chosen as Canada's flag-bearer at Youth Olympics closing ceremony

Gymnast Emma Spence was named Team Canada's flag-bearer for the 2018 Youth Olympics closing ceremony in Buenos Aires, the Canadian Olympic committee announced on Thursday.

The Cambridge, Ont., native will lead 72 Canadian athletes from 20 sports into the Youth Olympic Village beginning Thursday at 6:20 p.m. ET.

"Emma reflects everything that the Youth Olympic Games represent and we are so incredibly proud to have her carry Canada's flag at the closing ceremony in Buenos Aires," Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia Smith said in a statement. "Congratulations to all of the athletes, coaches, our chef de mission Bruny Surin, and all the Mission Team staff for a tremendous Games.

"Our country is in great shape with the next generation of Olympians."

Canada won a total of 11 medals at the Games, including gold by Brian Yang in badminton.

Catch up on all the action as the world's best youth athletes compete in Buenos Aires. 59:59

"Seeing the successes of the next generation of Canadian Olympians first hand fills me with hope for the future of the Canadian sport community. I look forward to all of their future successes representing Canada," Team Canada chef de mission Bruny Surin said.