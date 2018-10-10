Canada's Madison Broad claims silver in 200m backstroke at Youth Olympics
Canada's Madison Broad won the silver medal in the 200-metre backstroke on Tuesday at the Youth Olympic Games.
Wallaceburg, Ont., teen wins country's 2nd swim medal of Games
The 18-year-old from Wallaceburg, Ont., completed the race in two minutes 10.32 seconds. Tatiana Salcutan of Moldova won gold in 2:10.13 and Australian Kaylee McKeown won bronze in 2:10.67.
Broad will race in the 50-metre backstroke heats on Wednesday.
Her medal was the second for Canada's swim team at the event. Finlay Knox won bronze in the men's 200 individual medley on Monday.
Day 2 highlights:
